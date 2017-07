Old Jaffa continues the outdoor trend with free concerts under the stars

The performances will take place at the happening Kedumim Square and Gan HaPisga. While Wednesday nights have officially become free outdoor movie nights in Old Jaffa , the Tel Aviv-Jaffa Municipality felt the public needed even more free fun. They've therefore introduced a weekly evening of free musical performances to take place every Saturday evening in July under the stars.

This Saturday:

Opening the series this Saturday (July 8): "Eifo HaYeled" (Where is the Child) at 20:30 at Gan HaPisga, with opening acts Hila Ruach and Tal and the Soulmates.

Saturdays to look forward to...

July 15 (Kedumim Square): Beta Zinq - a young acoustic-dance music band that has already performed in various venues, events, and festivals in Israel and abroad.

July 22 (Kedumim Square): A performance will be held at Kedumim Square marking the Independence Day of Colombia. The show will include rhythmic and Latin music that will make everyone dance.