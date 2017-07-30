PULP opens its first 'brick and mortar' store

From the Covo and Federbush families who brought Pulp–a creative office-supply company–to your desktop, comes the first official storefront location.

Located on Dizengoff Street between Old North and City Center, Pulp sells specialized notebooks and desk accessories that are aesthetically pleasing and thoughtfully designed.

© Itai Benit

From monthly planners and desk organizers, with both minimalist and eccentric designs, to light-up pens perfect for late night notes, Pulp has something for everyone.

Their new location, opening just in time for Tu B’av–the Jewish holiday of love, akin to Valentine's Day–is offering deals on couples stationery, notebooks, and desk accessories.

© Dorian Credo

Surprise your design-and-organization oriented partner with complementary sketchbooks, pens, and office accessories–nothing says I love you like a personalized gift.



Pulp is located at 147 Dizengoff Street. For more information about the Tu B’av sale (deals ranging from NIS 130-316) call 50-4227777 or visit their website.