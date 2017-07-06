Ready, set, date!

On July 13, we decided to properly show the athletes of the 20th Maccabiah the city of Tel Aviv at the #ilovetlv festival. Music, food, and street performances are already there. Now, we need to bring the people. Why not take a Tel Avivian on a date? That's exactly what you should do, and we're even facilitating: with a 3-round speed dating event of the ages.

On the evening of the event, there will be 3 rounds of speed dating, each including 50 dates lasting 7 minutes each, hosted by Iris Solomon, who has been guiding nights like these for the last 15 years.

The first two rounds will be divided by age: the first round will begin at 19:30 and will be for ages 20-35; the second will begin at 20:45 and will be for ages 30-45; and the third round (the last and most exciting) will begin at 22:00 and will be dedicated to the LGBTQ community.

Get off Tinder and find someone to bring home to Mommy. Sign up HERE.