If you thought the market at the forefront of the trendy-eatery movement couldn’t get any more hip, think again this Tuesday, when Sarona hosts the musical trio of sisters known as A-WA.

Liron, Tagel, and Tair Haim are the bright faces and colorful garb behind A-WA, an Israeli band best known for their 2016 album Habib Galbi (Love of my Heart) and their hit single by the same name.

The sisters were born in the less than 200 person Israeli village of Shaharut, and raised in a Yemenite, Moroccan Jewish family – both their desert hometown and Mizrahi heritage have influenced the folk n’ beat sound of their music.

Combining melodies reminiscent of Sephardic piyyutim – traditional liturgical poems – and lyrics written in Judeo-Yemeni Arabic, with electronic beats, A-WA has reached global fame from their grandparents Yemenite motherland to communities across North America.

The sisters’ free show in Sarona, compliments of Zappa, comes days before they embark on a tour of Europe and the West Coast of the U.S.

With discounted food from the tastiest stalls, art exhibitions, and the soulful tunes of an unparalleled trio, this night is something you’ll definitely want to say “A-WA” (Yes in Arabic) to.