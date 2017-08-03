Shakespeare in the park: The Taming of the Shrew

English speaking Shakespeare fans rejoice–The Taming of the Shrew: in motion is coming to Jerusalem, with more motion and lower ticket prices (suggested donation NIS 35) than ever before.

This beloved Shakespearean comedy has seen multiple adaptations since its 16th century authorship, and the upcoming rendition by Theater in the Rough offers its own twists: unique movement, Israeli and American actors, and an exploration of gender.

Theater in the Rough, a Jerusalem based community theater company, specializes in English Shakespearean theater that engages the audience through innovative movement.

Throughout the past 7 years, they have put on performances in parks across Jerusalem, and hosted open theater workshops–no previous experience necessary!

Their rendition of The Taming of the Shrew will run for two weeks in mid-August, so grab a blanket and head to Bloomfield Gardens to catch this end-of-summer event.

The Taming of the Shrew: in motion will be performed at the Bloomfield Gardens in Jerusalem from August 10-24 at 17:30. Tickets are a suggested donation of NIS 35 per person. Check out their website for more information.