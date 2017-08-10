  • Blog
Sleepover at the Tower of David this August

By Kayla Levy Posted: Thursday August 10 2017, 12:16pm

© Ricky Rachman

If the children–or young at heart–in your life, have ever dreamed about living out fairytale fantasies, pack a sleepover bag and head to the Tower of David.

 

© Ricky Rachman

 

 

 

 

 

This August, the Tower of David Museum is hosting Knights Camp; a series of fantastical afternoon programs, followed by a festive feast and sleepover at the Citadel.

 

© Ricky Rachman

 

 

 

 

 

Complete with fencing workshops, arts and crafts activities, costumes, and more, Knights Camp is fit for any king or queen–or child ages 6 and up!


The afternoon programs will run August 3, 6, 8, 10, 15, 17, 20, 22, 24, 27, and 29 from 16:00-19:00, NIS 18 for children and NIS 40 for adults. The sleepover is on August 10, 17, and 24 at 20:00, NIS 150 per person. Check out the website for more information and registration.

