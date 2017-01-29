Someone's Home at the Bialik House

Step inside the home of Chaim Nahman Bialik, Israel's national poet, for a theatrical musical journey like no other. Someone's Home is not just any plain Jane guided tour; the performance allows audiences of all ages to explore the poet's supposedly "haunted" property through his poetry. With the aid of musical numbers, theatrical cues and rich imagery – all of which rely on the national poet's autobiography – the rooms of the Bialik House come to life through a cast of unique characters, including Chaim Nahman Bialik himself.
During the night, when the museum closes down and the lights go dim, strange noises have been said to echo through the Bialik house. Legend has it, Bialik slips into his residence unnoticed. In his honor, seven singer-actors will perform songs a cappella. During the evening, an intimate number of audience members will be invited to walk through the various rooms of the house and experience each space on their own.
Join the journey and experience the legend that is Chaim Nahman Bialik at one of these performance: Feb 28, Mar 3, Mar 28, Apr 18, Apr 25, May 16, May 29, Jun 6, Jun 20, 20:00 and 21:00. NIS 80 (03-6399090)
