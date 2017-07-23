Spread the love at this year's Tu B’Av Festival events

From the self proclaimed city of love comes a celebration of timeless romance.

Valentine's Day comes twice a year in Israel, where people celebrate love, romance, and friendship on February 14 and the 15th of Av – the Jewish holiday of love known as “Tu B’Av.”



For the seventh year, The Council for the Preservation of Israeli Heritage Sites will collaborate with the Municipality of Tel Aviv-Jaffa – a city well known for celebrating all types of love – to host a series of “Love in the Big City” events in honor of Tu B’Av.

Leading up to and during the holiday, performances of music, theater, and cinema will be held at a variety of heritage sites in Tel Aviv-Jaffa to combine history with timeless narratives of love.



On August 3, listen to the romantic poetry of Israeli artist and holocaust survivor Joseph Bau and his wife Rebecca or watch a theatrical performance of love stories throughout history at Independence House, Sarona and Mikveh Israel. Additionally, in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of The Six Day War, the museum at the Yitzhak Rabin Center will present performances, songs, and tours depicting people's love of the land.

On the first night of Tu B’Av, August 6, hear poetry and music of underground fighters and various Israeli artists at The Jabotinsky Institute and the Etzel Museum and the Ben Gurion House, respectively. Stories of love during war will also be presented through a film at The Palmach Museum and theater at the Independence House.

Finally, as the holiday of love comes to a close, visit the Holon History Museum for an exhibit of films about the history, neighborhood, and people of Holon called “Holon My Love.”

From love between notable figures of Israeli history to the love people feel for the land of Israel, celebrate this powerful emotion during the time of Tu B’Av in Tel Aviv.

Joseph Bau: August 3 at the Joseph Bau House at 19:00, NIS 35-50.

Independence House: August 3 (11:00) and August 6 (19:30) NIS 30-50.

Sarona: August 3, 20:30, NIS 60-70. Ages 12+.

Yitzhak Rabin Center: August 3, 20:30. NIS 50.



The Jabotinsky Institute and the Etzel Museum: August 6, refreshments and tour at 18:00, event begins at 19:30, NIS 30.

Ben Gurion House: August 6, 20:00, free.

The Palmach Museum: August 6, 18:00, NIS 20.



Holon History Museum: August 7, NIS 5.