  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Tel Aviv​ and Jaffa's ​coastal strip​s​​ are booming with events and happenings this June ​

By Time Out Israel writers Posted: Tuesday June 13 2017, 2:18pm

Tel Aviv​ and Jaffa's ​coastal strip​s​​ are booming with events and happenings this June ​
© Shutterstock

 

Summer is already here, and there is no better way to enjoy the weather than right next to the water.  Here is a list of everything you don't want to miss this June: 

 

Port of Tel Aviv

6.6-30.6 - ​Yoga month 

Yoga at sunset under the sky | ​Tuesdays at 19:00

Greetings to the sun 

Wednesday, 21.6 at 18:30

Yoga at sunrise

At the end of the White Night

Friday 30.6 at 05:30

English tours at the Tel Aviv Port

Thursdays at 11:00

Free with advance registration

 

© Shutterstock

 

Old Jaffa

​It's movie time

Wednesdays at 20:30  

​Gan Hapisga​ in Jaffa - ​Open screenings of the best films from Docaviv Festival 2017

Admission is free

Time to create

Exhibition of Plasticine art at the Jaffa Museum

Time to dance

Saturdays​ at Kedumim Square, Jaffa - ​Tango and swing dancing

Free admission 

29.6 - ​White Night

21:00 - 01:00 Rock concerts at Gan Hapisga

Free admission 

20:30-24:00 Jazz performances at Kedumim Square

Free admission 

© PR

Jaffa Port

15-16.6 - ​"Sea Fair"

Music, Fashion and Food

16.6

"Friday Live" from 11:00 to 17:00

Tuna at 15:00

Live with songs from their ​debut album

23.6

"Friday Live" from 11:00 to 17:00

Boom Pam at 15:00

Live performance

29.6

White Night

21: 00-24: 00

 

Boom Pam
© PR

 

 

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Guest blogger
By Time Out Israel writers
Posts within the Time Out Blog may come from community members. Opinions expressed within blog posts are not necessarily shared by Time Out. For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest