Summer is already here, and there is no better way to enjoy the weather than right next to the water. Here is a list of everything you don't want to miss this June:
Port of Tel Aviv
6.6-30.6 - Yoga month
Yoga at sunset under the sky | Tuesdays at 19:00
Greetings to the sun
Wednesday, 21.6 at 18:30
Yoga at sunrise
At the end of the White Night
Friday 30.6 at 05:30
English tours at the Tel Aviv Port
Thursdays at 11:00
Free with advance registration
Old Jaffa
It's movie time
Wednesdays at 20:30
Gan Hapisga in Jaffa - Open screenings of the best films from Docaviv Festival 2017
Admission is free
Time to create
Exhibition of Plasticine art at the Jaffa Museum
Time to dance
Saturdays at Kedumim Square, Jaffa - Tango and swing dancing
Free admission
29.6 - White Night
21:00 - 01:00 Rock concerts at Gan Hapisga
Free admission
20:30-24:00 Jazz performances at Kedumim Square
Free admission
Jaffa Port
15-16.6 - "Sea Fair"
Music, Fashion and Food
16.6
"Friday Live" from 11:00 to 17:00
Tuna at 15:00
Live with songs from their debut album
23.6
"Friday Live" from 11:00 to 17:00
Boom Pam at 15:00
Live performance
29.6
White Night
21: 00-24: 00
