The beauty of Batsheva

By Jennifer Greenberg Posted: Tuesday January 31 2017, 11:48am

The Batsheva Dance Company continues to capture Tel Avivian hearts deep into the winter season with incredible young talent and show stopping performances. What's on Ohad Naharin's menu this month?
 

Naharin's Virus

An adaptation of Offending the Audience, a play by Austrian playwright, author and poet Peter Handke. Considered one of the most important postmodern writers since Beckett, Handke’s works have often been compared to those of Kafka. His pieces, much like Naharin's, are avant-garde, controversial, and extremely ironic and often challenge the limits of language (physical limits in Naharin's case). Offending the Audience is an hour-long play in which the actors shoot verbal spitfire at the audience. The play, written in 1966, aims to leave the audience feeling ill at ease, yet intrigued and wanting more. Naharin and sixteen of the Batsheva’s Young Ensemble dancers have adapted this same goal. Rather than just evoke a feeling, Naharin wants the feeling to elicit a response.

 
Feb 1-4. Suzanne Dellal Center. Event details HERE
 
 

Decadance

The title Decadance resonates with the word 'decadence', meaning decline or degeneration, a word originally used to describe the decline of the Roman Empire, and by extension, the downfall of various other empires and societies. Featuring a selection of excerpts from Naharin’s repertoire, the 75-minute contemporary performance brings out the best in the Young Ensemble. Decadance is a dazzling experience, allowing the audience the rare opportunity to become acquainted with the many faces of Ohad Naharin and the dancers' graceful, breathtaking, formidable performance in one neat package.

 
Feb 23-25. Suzanne Dellal Center. Event details HERE
 
Staff writer
By Jennifer Greenberg

Deputy Editor of Time Out Israel, Jennifer Greenberg, recently moved to Tel Aviv from Canada. She owes her knack for sophisticated diction to her grandfather’s impressive vocabulary, who kept words like “haberdashery” hip, cool and happening.

