The beauty of Batsheva

Naharin’s Virus
An adaptation of Offending the Audience, a play by Austrian playwright, author and poet Peter Handke. Considered one of the most important postmodern writers since Beckett, Handke’s works have often been compared to those of Kafka. His pieces, much like Naharin's, are avant-garde, controversial, and extremely ironic and often challenge the limits of language (physical limits in Naharin's case). Offending the Audience is an hour-long play in which the actors shoot verbal spitfire at the audience. The play, written in 1966, aims to leave the audience feeling ill at ease, yet intrigued and wanting more. Naharin and sixteen of the Batsheva’s Young Ensemble dancers have adapted this same goal. Rather than just evoke a feeling, Naharin wants the feeling to elicit a response.
Decadance
The title Decadance resonates with the word 'decadence', meaning decline or degeneration, a word originally used to describe the decline of the Roman Empire, and by extension, the downfall of various other empires and societies. Featuring a selection of excerpts from Naharin’s repertoire, the 75-minute contemporary performance brings out the best in the Young Ensemble. Decadance is a dazzling experience, allowing the audience the rare opportunity to become acquainted with the many faces of Ohad Naharin and the dancers' graceful, breathtaking, formidable performance in one neat package.