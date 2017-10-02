The best baby businesses in Tel Aviv's food industry right now–set to rock your tastebuds

Karma Kream

Courtesy of Karma Kream

A pop-up serving a vegan alternative to conventional ice cream, coined “nice cream.” Plant-based, made from frozen bananas with homemade, healthy toppings like almond butter and cookie dough bites, this is guilt-free gluttony at its best. Keep up with Karma Kream at their weekly pop-up events in Florentin, a “culture of community, creativity, and overall great karma.”

Tel Aviv Beer Bakery

Courtesy of Tel Aviv Beer Bakery

Abi and Shuki combine their “wheaty passions”—one of baking and one of brewing—to create small-batch home-brewed beers and artisan challot. Flavors change according to seasons and mood, and highlights include their smokey amber ales and cinnamon babka challah. Challot are made with 50% whole wheat flour and can be ordered in a variety of shapes (round braided, straight braided, or bagel-shaped). Orders are made on a weekly basis via their Facebook page. Brews range from NIS 13-45, challot from NIS 30-35.

Peaceful Kamboucha

Whilst Kamboucha is very on-trend right now, its healing properties have been enjoyed for a couple of thousand years. The super-drink is said to aid weight loss, the digestive system, and lower blood pressure and cholesterol. Peaceful Kamboucha started when Radmila realized that she couldn’t live without her hand-crafted kaboucha after making Aliya. “I love to live life and feel good doing it, so a healthy natural probiotic in my diet is a must!” Sharing is caring, and now Peaceful Kamboucha is available to all. Liter bottles range from NIS 50-70, with a discount for recycled bottles.

Shiho’s Bento Boxes

Courtesy of Shiho’s Bento

Bento boxes are the Japanese version of a packed lunch. Instead of soggy sandwiches, they contain fresh, healthy meals, such as sushi, pickles, and sautéed vegetables. Shiho’s Bento is out to bring the bento trend to Tel Aviv, with tasty treats “just like Japanese mothers make.” Choose from fish, chicken, vegetarian or vegan options available for pick-up or delivery on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Kosher.

Chakra’s

When daughter, Rita, persuaded her mother Suchitra to begin a small, home-based venture, she knew that the fresh, authentic Indian meals that she had grown up eating would be a hit with White City locals. Now, the two cook “day in, day out for awesome people across Tel Aviv,” maintaining their focus on quality dishes ranging from the East to the West of India, such as Tandoori chicken and syrup-soaked Gulab Jamun.