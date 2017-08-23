The first ever hip-hop festival in the Holy Land comes to Ashdod

There have been cocktail, indie music, and hot air balloon festivals in Israel before, but this October will feature the first ever hip-hop festival in the Holy Land.

The first weekend in October, professionals and enthusiasts alike will gather in Ashdod to celebrate four elements of hip-hop culture at the VAV festival: DJing, graffiti, emceeing, and breakdancing.

© Sivan Aharon Throughout the three days, free workshops will be held with options for the whole family, from children’s flash mobs to breakdancing lessons–for professional hip-hoppers, master classes will be held the Wednesday before the festival from 10:00-15:00 with advance registration.

In addition to opportunities to learn tricks of the hip-hop trade, VAV will feature performances by groups such as Cohen@Mushnon and Karolina, a street art party, and national competitions. Put in some headphones on the train or blast hip-hop jams in your car as you head to Ashdod to make hip-hop history in Israel.