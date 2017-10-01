  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in Israel: Tuesday Oct 10

By Time Out Israel writers Posted: Sunday October 1 2017, 11:02am

1. Enjoy the sweet sounds of country-folk trio Jane Bordeaux at Jerusalem's hottest live music venue, Zappa.

 

2. Celebrate love and connection as you embrace your inner Sukkot Zen at Desert Ashram's Zorba the Buddha Festival.

 

3. Sukkah hop 'til you drop at these five spectacular sukkot in and around the Holy Land.

