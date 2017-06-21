The three things you need to know today in Israel: Wed June 21

1. Every Wednesday, some of the best musicians in town take to the stage at the Yellow Submarine's weekly jazz show. Tonight, and tonight only, you can enjoy the new and real time compositions of the LAB Orchestra.

2. Amir Kolben brings the audience on a journey through his new contemporary dance piece, "Silence." We don't want to spoil anything, but there may or may not be nudity...

3. For dinner tonight, head to Ca-Phe Hanoi, a new Vietnamese and French restaurant with a modern and stylish world-class look, a laid-back vibe, and trippy bathrooms that will mess with your mind.

