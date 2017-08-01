Think you’re a camping expert? Try glamping at Colonia Colony Eilat

In a country where camping is almost synonymous with nights in sleeping bags under the stars, comes the advent of glamping at Colonia Colony Eilat. Otherwise known as glamorous camping, glamping brings the luxury of a hotel or resort to nature–in this case, the beachside location just north of Taba.

© PR

Colonia Colony is a new compound on the shore of the southernmost beach in Eilat, bordered on one side by the sea, and on the other by mountains. The compound has all the natural draws of camping–a secluded location in the middle of natural beauty–plus some added luxury: tents with double beds and air conditioning, a restaurant and bar on site, and massage services around the clock.

With activities such as sunset yoga and a private diving center, a visit to Colonia means excitement and a feeling of home suitable for couples or the whole family. Come for the camping, stay for the glam.



A 2-person tent costs NIS 800 per weeknight, and NIS 1000 per weekend-night. A 4-person tent costs NIS 1200 per weeknight, and NIS 1500 per weekend-night. For more information check out the Colonia Colony Eilat website.