This week at Sarona Market: an Indie market, Indie music double-header

Last week, the stunning and stylish Efrat Gosh put on a hell of a show accompanied by a puppet posse called Red Band. The market that skyrocketed Tel Aviv's food scene to new international heights was packed with fans, foodies and passersby caught in the action. With such a successful Tuesday event, how could Zappa and Sarona Market top their last collaborative evening of food, music and art?
With none other than the locally-adored Jane Bordeaux:
Jane Bordeaux's country-folk music style is infectious among Israeli audiences. The singer's sweet voice matches her personality perfectly so that you can't help but fall in love with their honest vibes.
Come for the Indie market, stay for the Indie music.
Mar 7. Indie market starts at 18:00. Music starts at 20:30. Sarona Market, , Tel Aviv. Check the Sarona website for more details.
