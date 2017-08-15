Three Tel Aviv foodie hot spots you must try before the summer ends

As September approaches, it can feel like summer is slipping away. But not so fast; there is so much to eat and so much left to do! This summer season is all about pop-ups and chef-run eateries. Here are three great places to check out before the summer ends.
Ice cream pop-up at America
Tel Aviv’s favorite American food playground known simply as America just launched a new ice cream pop-up unlike anything seen here before. Here, you will find American flavored ice cream of all kinds, from corn flakes to maple syrup and pancakes, alongside decked-out ice cream sandwiches, milkshakes, sweet hamburger buns, and sticky buns topped with ice cream.
Open from 16:00-24:00, seven days a week, until the end of September
Chef Yossi Shitrit’s Vegetarian Tasting Menu
Chef Yossi Shitrit is known as one of the hottest chefs in the city. At his award-winning restaurant, Kitchen Market, he launched a new vegetarian pop-up and it will absolutely make you rethink vegetarian food. The multi-course tasting menu is available on selected Sundays over two seatings for just NIS 220 a pop with wine tastings. The well-loved spot rises to the occasion, with a festive and nature-inspired decor, while the menu showcases the best of the farm-to-table ingredients from the market adjacent to the restaurant, all served up with a stunning view of the port and the sea.
Open until the end of August (call for reservations)
Yildis, Turkish Fare at Sarona
The popular indoor market, Sarona, is known for showcasing foods from local chefs and the latest eatery brings in a Turkish twist that hasn’t been seen here yet. Headed by renowned chef Aviv Moshe of Quattro and Messa, you will find Turkish classics with Israeli twists, ranging from rolled up lafa favorites to decadent desserts. On the menu, try the kebab bourekas, Hummus-Jun, with a pepper vinaigrette, kebab and an egg, or desserts like the luscious frozen malabi or the rahat lokum candy.
Sun-Thu 09:00-22:00, Fri 09:00-17:00, Sat 09:00-22:00
