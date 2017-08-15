Three Tel Aviv foodie hot spots you must try before the summer ends

As September approaches, it can feel like summer is slipping away. But not so fast; there is so much to eat and so much left to do! This summer season is all about pop-ups and chef-run eateries. Here are three great places to check out before the summer ends.

Ice cream pop-up at America

Tel Aviv’s favorite American food playground known simply as America just launched a new ice cream pop-up unlike anything seen here before. Here, you will find American flavored ice cream of all kinds, from corn flakes to maple syrup and pancakes, alongside decked-out ice cream sandwiches, milkshakes, sweet hamburger buns, and sticky buns topped with ice cream.

Open from 16:00-24:00, seven days a week, until the end of September

© Anatoly Michaello

Chef Yossi Shitrit’s Vegetarian Tasting Menu

Chef Yossi Shitrit is known as one of the hottest chefs in the city. At his award-winning restaurant, Kitchen Market, he launched a new vegetarian pop-up and it will absolutely make you rethink vegetarian food. The multi-course tasting menu is available on selected Sundays over two seatings for just NIS 220 a pop with wine tastings. The well-loved spot rises to the occasion, with a festive and nature-inspired decor, while the menu showcases the best of the farm-to-table ingredients from the market adjacent to the restaurant, all served up with a stunning view of the port and the sea.

Open until the end of August (call for reservations)

© Matan Katz