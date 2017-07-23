Throw back to the '90s with this year's Boombox Festival

As Israel gets ready to welcome in 5778, they’re throwing it back with a festival bearing a 90’s inspired name – the Boombox Festival.

This annual event promises a night of back-to-back performances from some of Israel’s most upbeat dance-until-you-can't-feel-your-feet bands.



Throughout the course of the night over 15 artists will take to the stage, including electronic duo Infected Mushroom, rapper Tuna, and singer Avraham Tal.

© Ohad Romano

The festival began as a partnership between Zappa and the city of Hadera, with the intention of bringing contemporary Israeli music to large audiences, and has been held at the waterside venue of Hadera Stream Park ever since.

In an attempt to make the music accessible, the festival boasts less expensive tickets than similar style events, and public transportation options from all across the country.

Head to this year's Boombox Festival for a night of contemporary Israeli grooves starting at 21:00 and ending when you can’t sing, dance, or stand anymore.

© Guy Kushi & Yariv Fein



The Boombox Festival is on September 19, beginning at 21:00 and ending when there is no one left standing. Tickets range from NIS 164-244 with discounted options for soldiers. Check out the website for more information on tickets and transportation.