Time Out answers the ever-pertinent question: Tel Aviv or Jerusalem?

From spirited disagreements between buyers and sellers at the shuk, to endless summer disputes about air conditioning, it can sometimes seem like the Holy Land is a mecca of conflict. However, even if you settle on the best deal for apricots, or find the perfect AC setting for you, your colleagues, and your significant other, it is likely that one argument will still ring true: Tel Aviv or Jerusalem? The two vastly different cultural capitals of Israel hold special places in the minds–and hearts–of ardent Tel Avivians and Jerusalemites across the country, and world. Having lived in both cities, I won’t suggest that either is clearly superior, but there are some distinct differences…

Shabbat

Jerusalem: Rest, relaxation, and a home cooked meal (or two, or three).

Tel Aviv: The one time a week you can spend all day–guilt free–at the beach. You bring the Goldstar, I’ll grab a watermelon?

Outdoors

Jerusalem: Which park should we go to?

Tel Aviv: Which beach should we go to?

Light rail

Jerusalem: Sleek! Smooth! Efficient! Transportation so good some might call it a light (rail) unto the nations.

Tel Aviv: The biggest joke since the New Central Bus Station. Herzl might be on the advertisements, but no matter how much we will it, this still seems like a dream.

Walking distance

Jerusalem: 10 minutes or less. Why would you walk uphill, and possibly slip on the Jerusalem-stone sidewalk, when the light rail is nearby?

Tel Aviv: 30 minutes or less. Anything more, get on a bike...or scooter...or skateboard. But definitely not on the bus.

Street food

Jerusalem: The best-you’ve-ever-had of Israeli food. Think: falafel, sabich, and shawarma for days.

Tel Aviv: The trendiest new food craze on Instagram – probably from somewhere in the world you haven’t been to before...definitely inside an alternative market.

Housing

Jerusalem: It costs how much to live in Nachlaot?

Tel Aviv: It costs how much to live in Neve Tzedek?

Summer weather

Jerusalem: 90 degrees, 30% humidity.

Tel Aviv: 90 degrees, 60% humidity.

Pet-friendly

Jerusalem: The neighborhood’s crazy cat-lady who feeds all the strays.

Tel Aviv: Parks, cafes, and bars with their own doggie bowls.

Going out with friends

Jerusalem: My friend at Bezalel is hosting an underground gallery opening, then let’s go to a bar in the shuk – just anywhere but Mike’s Place.

Tel Aviv: My friend is having a speakeasy-open-mic-art-music party in Florentin, then let’s go to a club – just anywhere but Clara.

Best city in Israel

Jerusalem: Jerusalem!

Tel Aviv: Tel Aviv!