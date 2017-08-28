  • Blog
Time Out asks: "What is the one thing you'd take home with you from Israel?"

By Time Out Israel writers Posted: Monday August 28 2017, 12:32pm

We handed the floor over to our loyal Facebook followers and asked the question: "What is the one thing you'd take home with you from Israel?" After receiving some incredible results, we've handpicked the most true, tangible, and intangible responses:
 
 
Malki Ehrlich The endless blue skies
 
Pamela Wolfman Memories + Arak
 
Julie Anne Sabich frishman 
 
Gayle Judson Pride 
 
Jen Ruckenstein The whole drum circle from Banana Beach!
 
Derek John Walker A broken bank balance
 
Sin Titulo Salad for breakfast and veggies as bar food
 
Jordan Eglow Bagged chocolate milk
 
Leah Sass A man?
 
Benjamin Michael A Cofix Bar...wait, they raised the prices up to 6 shekels?? Never mind too expensive
 
 
Na'ama Goldfill The feeling of a Friday afternoon
 
Alex Leila Elite Milk Chocolate Bars w/ Popping Rocks
 
AND THE WINNER IS...drum roll please...
 
Silvi Specter I'd stuff Eyal Shani in my suitcase = unlimited cauliflower
 
