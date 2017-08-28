We handed the floor over to our loyal Facebook followers and asked the question: "What is the one thing you'd take home with you from Israel?" After receiving some incredible results, we've handpicked the most true, tangible, and intangible responses:

Anette Vilsgaard Møller Tanned skin

Malki Ehrlich The endless blue skies

Pamela Wolfman Memories + Arak

Julie Anne Sabich frishman

Gayle Judson Pride

Jen Ruckenstein The whole drum circle from Banana Beach!

Derek John Walker A broken bank balance

Sin Titulo Salad for breakfast and veggies as bar food

Jordan Eglow Bagged chocolate milk

Leah Sass A man?

Benjamin Michael A Cofix Bar...wait, they raised the prices up to 6 shekels?? Never mind too expensive

Na'ama Goldfill The feeling of a Friday afternoon

Alex Leila Elite Milk Chocolate Bars w/ Popping Rocks

AND THE WINNER IS...drum roll please...