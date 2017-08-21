Tips and tricks for cheating the Tel Avivian restaurant system

Tel Aviv restaurants are many things, but cheap is not one of them. When even a meal at the “local” café or drinks at the grungiest of Florentin bars sets you back a paycheck, it’s time to reconsider your restaurant habits. Make the most of your next meal out with these tips and tricks for cheating the ever-hip, ever-expensive Tel Avivian restaurant system.

Order a child size. Who cares that you’re 20-something, young at heart counts for something… right? Many sweet establishments, namely Tamara, have the (unpublished!) option to opt for a smaller size at a few shekels less. So let go of your pride and ask about a child’s size–it’s not like they’ll know that your parents still do your taxes for you.

Grab a bottomless bread basket for the road. Nothing says brunch like a bread basket, especially when it's bottomless and from Benedicts. So next time you’re getting ready to leave, ask for a free refill and feast again tomorrow morning.

Maximize on the free side dishes. Since salads and spreads are a staple at most falafel and shawarma places, make the most of your NIS 25 meal by taking home NIS 50 worth of Israeli salads. For a more on-trend option, opt for something smaller and 'carb-free' from the menu at Miznon (roasted cauliflower anyone?) and fill up on the bounty of cabbage, tahini, and 'free-carbs.'

Munch on bar snacks. Olives at Hoodna, sunflower seeds at Tepale, and salty-spicy mix at Uganda–need I say more? Ignore the looks of judgment, and order that free refill.

Take hand wipes to-go. Whether you’re removing oil stains or freshening up after a bike ride, the uses for this restaurant innovation are endless. Stuff a few into your pockets and purse, and you’re set!

Actually, take whatever you can “to-go.” Toilet paper, condiments, salt & pepper...salt & pepper shakers? Why pay when you can get it for free.

Get to know your local bartender. Not only does your bartender have the keys to the castle–rather, liquor cupboard–but they are also a fountain of drinking knowledge. Ask them for some drink advice, and see where it goes from there. Best case scenario you make a new friend, second best case scenario you get a free chaser.

BYOF: Bring your own food! What’s the point of nice outdoor seating if you can’t bring a bag of pretzels or Goldstar in your bag to enjoy it. Be shameless–Israelis already are.