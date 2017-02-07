Twotone, onesize

TwoTone’s team of two, Zohar, a fashion designer, and Shimon, an industrial designer, come together to produce a unique, and forward-thinking brand.

In a nutshell? It’s one size fits all - with style. The seriously cool clothes transform seamlessly from daytime street-style, worn with a beanie and an attitude, to more formal evening wear. Their speciality is infinite plays on the shirt-dress — sheer and sexy, denim, classic crisp white — layered under fancy coats and the brand works only with the highest quality cotton, imported from Japan, in a muted color palette. What really sets Twotone apart is their progressive approach to fashion. “We believe that everybody can look their best, regardless of size, color or shape of body. We want our clothes to be accessible for every body. So we decided not to categorize anyone by their measurements, and to completely ignore the idea of size,” says Zohar.

© PR Clothes at Twotone are sold as "oneitem," with only one size available, catering to most women (the brand has tested their items on women of various sizes between 36-48). So there you have it - your next go-to brand - found.

TwoTone Studio, 24 Y. L. Peretz St, Tel Aviv (twotone.today, Facebook: @twotoneis)

Shop at 6 Levontine St, Tel Aviv