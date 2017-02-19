Vintage meets contemporary at Pais Studio

Thirty-four year old Avishai Pais has each foot in two separate fashion worlds. As the owner of hidden-like-a-perfect-secret Kassima Vintage, he curates an enviable mix of coveted Israeli treasures from bygone eras. With six years under his vintage belt, he has catered to the best of local Tel Avivian celebs and style-setters, and has most recently plunged head first into his latest role: crafting his own namesake brand - Pais.

The modern, tailored designs are crisp and classic, with painstaking thought to what works best on the female form. Stay tuned for an exclusive, limited edition collection marrying a dynamic dialogue between found vintage fabrics and contemporary styles - sure to be a sell-out series.

23 Nachalat Binyamin St, Tel Aviv (052-8649928/facebook.com/pais.avishai)