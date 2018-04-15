The ultimate guide to Tel Aviv's Independence Day parties

Party like it's 2018...oh wait? It is! Check out these kickass parties gracing the White City for the extra-special Platinum anniversary, all on April 18th:

Barbecuckoo o'clock

Video art shows, vinyl records, and juicy kebabs? It may not be the most Israeli way to celebrate, but it certainly is the most Tel Avivian. Hit up Jaffa's hippest hangout, Cuckoo's Nest, for a true local experience.

3 Noam St, Jaffa, 20:30 - free entrance

Kick it in the Kerem

If you're feelin' the street party vibes, ditch the busy Rothschild Boulevard chaos for even more chaos a few blocks away in the Kerem Hateimanim. After all, chaos loves company!

Kerem Hateimanim, Tel Aviv, 21:00 - free entrance

Rave like royalty

Noa Argov is coming to riff off The Prince's ambiance, with a stellar show by the Orgonite.

18 Nachalat Binyamin St, Tel Aviv, 21:00 - NIS 30

Traditionnnnn! Tradition.

The traditional Independence Day street party on Rothschild Boulevard. It's a thing. A thing that people like. You might like it. You might not. Don't know 'til you try.

Rothschild Blvd, Tel Aviv, 22:00 - free entrance

Groovy baby!

If there is a holiday that needs a good groove, this is that holiday. The bar inside Abraham hostel promises a night of good vibes and great people, with DJ Baba Guzamba.

Abraham Hostel Bar, 21 Levontin St, Tel Aviv, 22:00 - NIS 40

The land before time...or the 21st century

The parties of Oneg Shabbat, or as they are known, "the most joyful 90s parties in the universe," have already become a thing. This party is a sane alternative to the foam and hammers, and everything nauseatingly 2018.

Ozen bar, 48 King George St, Tel Aviv, 22:00 - NIS 40

Avant (En) Garde!

An alternative evening filled with music that crosses the borders of the familiar genres in the city, especially on this day. Participants: Daniel Sarid, Ram Gabbay, and other people you may not know but will win you over through the spirit of art and the underdog.

Levontin 7, Tel Aviv, 20:00