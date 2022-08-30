Hit the Strip and then take the party home with a stay at one of these awesome Las Vegas pool pads

Las Vegas. Sin City. The Entertainment/Marriage/Gambling/Neon Capital of the World. Whatever you know it as. This is a city that never sleeps, that always has something to do and somewhere to be. But what about downtime? You know, those hours of the day where you don't feel like hitting the casinos, exploring the sights, or trekking through the desert. That's when you really need a pool.

In a city that feels like it's going a mile a minute, having your own place for a swim is like having a little slice of paradise, whether you're the kind of tourist that's looking for bright lights and big shows or the one who wants to see the idyllic desert scenery and surrounding natural wonders. Check out our top picks of Airbnbs that act as a sanctuary between adventures.

