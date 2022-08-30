Las Vegas
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
INDIGO OASIS in the Las Vegas desert
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

12 best Airbnbs in Las Vegas with pools

Hit the Strip and then take the party home with a stay at one of these awesome Las Vegas pool pads

Georgia Evans
Written by
Georgia Evans
Advertising

Las Vegas. Sin City. The Entertainment/Marriage/Gambling/Neon Capital of the World. Whatever you know it as. This is a city that never sleeps, that always has something to do and somewhere to be. But what about downtime? You know, those hours of the day where you don't feel like hitting the casinos, exploring the sights, or trekking through the desert. That's when you really need a pool.

In a city that feels like it's going a mile a minute, having your own place for a swim is like having a little slice of paradise, whether you're the kind of tourist that's looking for bright lights and big shows or the one who wants to see the idyllic desert scenery and surrounding natural wonders. Check out our top picks of Airbnbs that act as a sanctuary between adventures. 

Recommended: The best Las Vegas hotels
Recommended: The best Airbnbs in Las Vegas

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

Las Vegas home with large pool
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

1. Las Vegas home with large pool

This place does exactly as the name suggests. A classic home found less than a mile from the Boulder Strip, it's a comfortable place with a pool that's perfect for lounging around on hot summer days. Plus, it's not heated so it acts as the perfect spot for cooling down when the temperature hits over 100 degrees. Decked out in simple yet chic furnishings, the interior is just as comfortable as the outside space. You can even bring your four-legged friend along with you, for a fee of $150. 

Read more
Book now
Luxury casa five minutes from the Strip
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

2. Luxury casa five minutes from the Strip

Like the idea of your own villa? This charming spot is found just minutes away from the Strip, yet the house itself has a relaxing feel away from the hubbub. You'll find a fully-equipped kitchen (there's a restaurant opposite if your cooking is more Kitchen Nightmares than Top Chef), three bedrooms, and enough room for up to 10 guests. Of course, the main draw is the outdoor space. This boasts a private pool, outdoor cooking and dining area, and comfortable patio for all kinds of hangouts. 

Read more
Book now
Advertising
Spacious home with a pool near the Strip
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

3. Spacious home with a pool near the Strip

Yes, this is a home that's super close to the Strip. But it's also the kind of place that – shock – you can actually explore the rest of Las Vegas. With close proximity to golf courses, hiking trails, and other attractions, this is somewhere that's sure to please all kinds of travelers. It's found in a private, gated community and features and gorgeous pool outside, along with an indoor gaming room for when you want to play around without spending any extra cash. 

Read more
Book now
Five bedroom pool house
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

4. Five bedroom pool house

If you're planning a group vacay, this is somewhere that's sure to accommodate all of you. With space for up to 16 guests, this spacious stay has five bedrooms, two living rooms, and a kitted-out kitchen. Whether you're looking for a large family home or somewhere you can bring all your mates to, you're sure to have a blast at this Las Vegas home, with a large pool area that's got plenty of seating and a BBQ grill for relaxed lunches while you're having lazy days. 

Read more
Book now
Advertising
Cozy private home with pool and spa
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

5. Cozy private home with pool and spa

This private home is a charming escape from the buzz of the Vegas Strip, without feeling like you're completely out of the loop. Made up of two beds, two baths, a spacious living room, and a decked-out kitchen, the interior is made even more welcoming with bold color schemes and all the mod-cons you need for a relaxing stay. But outside is where this place really shines. It's here you'll find a BBQ charcoal grill for alfresco dinners, a large pool, and a heated spa for when you're craving a little extra luxury.

Read more
Book now
Four bedroom home with pool
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

6. Four bedroom home with pool

This is somewhat of a famous stay, having featured on shows like 90 Day Fiancé and Marrying Millions. But you don't need to be rich and famous to be in with the chance of a little R&R. Three miles from the middle of the Vegas Strip, it's the kind of place that allows you to dip in and out of the action as you please. It's been recently renovated, so expect modern fixtures throughout the space and outdoors where the large pool and patio space are perfect for a little splash about.

Read more
Book now
Advertising
Instagram oasis in a mansion
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

7. Instagram oasis in a mansion

We've all had moments of doom-scrolling through Instagram, feeling envy over the luxury resorts and glamorous poolside retreats that just seem so far from reach. But this one isn't. Attached to a sprawling mansion, this guest house has one large bedroom with a walk-in closet, a comfortable kitchen and living room, and all the amenities you could need. The pièce de résistance? That's got to be the large outdoor pool and hot tub that's pure paradise. 

Read more
Book now
Three bed home with pool and fire pit
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

8. Three bed home with pool and fire pit

This place boasts what it describes as a must-see backyard. And to be honest, you'll probably struggle to find somewhere offering what it has. Surprisingly spacious, with a firepit and welcoming pool, it's really made for entertaining. While you may feel a little cramped indoors, there's a total of eight beds in the three-bedroom home, it's somewhere you'll want to spend most of your days outside anyway.

Read more
Book now
Advertising
Indigo oasis in the Las Vegas desert
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

9. Indigo oasis in the Las Vegas desert

If you don't mind sharing, this is a dreamy Las Vegas house with a pool you cannot miss. Aptly named 'the oasis' this is a comfortable place to stay between trips to the casino and late-night partying. Inside is cozy and comfortable, with four bedrooms and a swish kitchen, outdoors is where this place really shines. Swim laps in the multi-layered pool with a vanishing edge and spa, play pickleball and bocce, or take a dip in your very own private hot tub when you want a little downtime.  

Read more
Book now
The desert rose Las Vegas home with a pool
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

10. The desert rose Las Vegas home with a pool

Looking more like something out of a movie than an actual Airbnb you can rent, this home is simply made for large groups of friends and families. It oozes Western charm from the outdoor tipi to the four-poster bed and copper bathtub, giving you buckets of hacienda style that you'll want to showcase all throughout your post-holiday photo dump. Enjoy a peaceful afternoon hanging by the pool, making the most of the spa facilities, and watching the koi pond, with the firepits and tipi making for a cozy hangout when the sun goes down.  

Read more
Book now
Advertising
Peaceful three-bedroom home with pool and spa
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

11. Peaceful three-bedroom home with pool and spa

Yes, you want to experience all the thrills that come with Vegas. But what if that's not all you want to do? Well, that's where this place comes in. Found 20 minutes from the Strip, this is a small slice of paradise, complete with cozy daybeds and lounge chairs, a pool, and a spa, all of which you can enjoy while getting your pals BBQing some tasty goods. Indoors features two lounges, an equipped kitchen, and large bathrooms, including a free-standing bathtub with views of the palm trees. Talk about relaxing!

Read more
Book now
70s-inspired retro art house
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

12. 70s-inspired retro art house

Want to really keep things quirky? Maybe you're obsessed with all things retro? This 70s-inspired art-filled house is sure to amaze you. Instagram-worthy from top to bottom, this Las Vegas stay has amazing artwork along the walls, themed furnishings throughout, and buckets of character. Whether your feel like strutting around in platform heels or lounging by the pool in your brightest crotchet swimwear, it's going to make your vacation even more memorable. 

Read more
Book now
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.