If you’re looking to stay downtown, this adults-only Vegas hotel is the place. The Circa opened in 2020, and is a little more low-key than the likes of those on the strip. But never fear, it’s still got that Vegas charm and a generous whack of Vegas pizazz, too. And just because it's not on the strip that doesn't mean it doesn't come complete with classic Las Vegas scale – or a theme, of course. You see, Circa is a magnificent 35-story sports-themed casino resort, with close to 800 rooms, a restaurant, an outdoor pool and a bar. Yeah, huge, loads of fun, and absolutely worthy of its place in our best Las Vegas hotels list. Check it out.
1. Circa Resort & Casino
2. Crockfords Las Vegas
3. The ENGLiSH Las Vegas
4. Aria
5. Cosmopolitan
6. Sahara Las Vegas
7. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
8. Wynn Las Vegas & Encore
9. Venetian & Palazzo
10. Bellagio
11. Marriott’s Grand Chateau
12. Park MGM Las Vegas
13. Caesars Palace
14. Delano at Mandalay Bay
15. Oasis at Gold Spike
16. Red Rock Resort
17. Las Vegas Hilton
When it comes to Sin City, hotels are much more than a mere collection of rentable rooms or suites. So much more. In fact, the best Las Vegas hotels (which happen to double-up as some of the best Las Vegas casinos too, btw) are shopping malls, dining destinations and nightlife meccas all rolled into one. Believe it or not, even the best Las Vegas shows call these hotels their stage. To be perfectly honest, you can book in at one of these Las Vegas hotels and barely leave the foyer and you'll pack more fun in than you could find in most cities around the world. All you need to do is remember you're in Las Vegas! It's whole vibe is to serve up some of the most incredible things to do this planet has to offer, so make sure you check out as much of it as you can. And whether you're yet to discover this fascinating place, or you're a seasoned pro heading back for even more, you're going to have a blast. So you better make sure you book the best hotel, right? Well, we're here to help.
Oh, a quick word of advice: sometimes all those incredible indoor activities can prove to be a bit claustrophobic, so we thought our list of the best Las Vegas parks might be helpful for your staycation or vacation. After all, it's nice to get some air sometimes, you know?
