SLS Las Vegas
Photograph: Ryan ForbesSLS Las Vegas

The 17 best Las Vegas hotels

Follow our guide to the best Las Vegas hotels both on and off the Strip for an exciting vacation or a luxe staycation

Written by
Todd Peterson
,
Sarah Feldberg
&
Ella Doyle
Just here for the list of best Las Vegas hotels? Here you go! (Scroll down for a bit more detail on each one.)

1. Circa Resort & Casino
2. Crockfords Las Vegas
3. The ENGLiSH Las Vegas
4. Aria
5. Cosmopolitan
6. Sahara Las Vegas
7. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
8. Wynn Las Vegas & Encore
9. Venetian & Palazzo
10. Bellagio
11. Marriott’s Grand Chateau
12. Park MGM Las Vegas
13. Caesars Palace
14. Delano at Mandalay Bay
15. Oasis at Gold Spike
16. Red Rock Resort
17. Las Vegas Hilton

When it comes to Sin City, hotels are much more than a mere collection of rentable rooms or suites. So much more. In fact, the best Las Vegas hotels (which happen to double-up as some of the best Las Vegas casinos too, btw) are shopping malls, dining destinations and nightlife meccas all rolled into one. Believe it or not, even the best Las Vegas shows call these hotels their stage. To be perfectly honest, you can book in at one of these Las Vegas hotels and barely leave the foyer and you'll pack more fun in than you could find in most cities around the world. All you need to do is remember you're in Las Vegas! It's whole vibe is to serve up some of the most incredible things to do this planet has to offer, so make sure you check out as much of it as you can. And whether you're yet to discover this fascinating place, or you're a seasoned pro heading back for even more, you're going to have a blast. So you better make sure you book the best hotel, right? Well, we're here to help.

Oh, a quick word of advice: sometimes all those incredible indoor activities can prove to be a bit claustrophobic, so we thought our list of the best Las Vegas parks might be helpful for your staycation or vacation. After all, it's nice to get some air sometimes, you know?

Looking for more options? Check out our pick of the coolest Airbnb Las Vegas rentals or our guide to the best cheap hotels in Las Vegas.

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content.

The 17 best hotels in Las Vegas

Circa
1. Circa

  • Hotels

If you’re looking to stay downtown, this adults-only Vegas hotel is the place. The Circa opened in 2020, and is a little more low-key than the likes of those on the strip. But never fear, it’s still got that Vegas charm and a generous whack of Vegas pizazz, too. And just because it's not on the strip that doesn't mean it doesn't come complete with classic Las Vegas scale – or a theme, of course. You see, Circa is a magnificent 35-story sports-themed casino resort, with close to 800 rooms, a restaurant, an outdoor pool and a bar. Yeah, huge, loads of fun, and absolutely worthy of its place in our best Las Vegas hotels list. Check it out.

Crockfords
2. Crockfords

  • Hotels
  • Downtown

Roll up, roll up, because you’re looking at one of Las Vegas’ most exclusive resorts right in the heart of the city. This hotel opened its doors in the summer of 2021, and has quickly become one of the biggest names in the game, owing to its incredible suites with floor-to-ceiling views of the strip, and four-bedroom deluxe ‘palaces’ with their own exclusive private pool. And sure, it’s got those hot-right-now Vegas vibes about it but if you can get a room you're going to be treated like royalty, so you’re totally not going to feel out of place. Rock up and own it, is our advice. After all, you’re in Vegas, right?

The ENGLiSH Hotel
3. The ENGLiSH Hotel

One of Vegas’ newest additions is the ENGLiSH Hotel (it opened in March 2022), a seriously swanky boutique hotel in the Arts District. It's got just 74 rooms, so it’s certainly a little more intimate than those massive city-like Las Vegas hotels, but what it lacks in size it makes up for in luxurious features and bucket loads of charm. The outdoor swimming pool, bar and huge sun terrace are all popular, and the rooms are properly on-spec, too. What’s more, it’s owned by renowned chef Todd English, so you know the food is going to be good. Plus that explains the name... but maybe not the weird capitalization. We'll let it go.

Aria

4. Aria

  • Hotels
  • The Strip

One of the largest hotels in the world, Aria has 4,004 rooms, including 568 suites and two distinct AAA Five Diamond hotel products. Along with the regular rooms and suites, which boast integrated one-touch tablet technology that opens the curtains, adjusts the lights and electronics, and regulates the room temperature when a guest enters or leaves, the resort includes a hotel-within-a-hotel, the exclusive Sky Suites. Accessed via private check-in and elevator, these 1,000-7,000-square-foot suites offer more than a luxe escape from the clanging casino. They also come with access to a dedicated lounge and Sky Pool, where complimentary treats are distributed at regular intervals.

Cosmopolitan

5. Cosmopolitan

  • Hotels
  • The Strip

The Cosmopolitan set out to be different from anywhere else in on the Strip and it has achieved that goal with style, sophistication and plenty of wit. The choice of the hip “curious class,” as well as in-the-know locals, Cosmo attracts a younger, more urbane crowd with its poolside concerts and buzzy restaurants. Spend the night and enjoy spacious, boldly decorated rooms with amenities like Japanese soaking tubs and some of the only balconies on the Strip. Plus, 21 ultra luxury penthouses debuted in 2017, created by a trio of world-class designers.

Sahara
6. Sahara

For years, the Sahara Casino tried to leave behind its past, and the all-suite Lux Tower was called SLS Las Vegas. Now, it’s proudly back to its casino origins - and it’s undergone $150 million in renovations along the way, including the fresh 24-hour CASBAR lounge, premium gaming room, new hotel lobby and sparkling upgraded spa. And it wouldn’t be the Sahara without its 60,000-square-foot casino. Yep, a lot of gaming right there people. 

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
7. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

This was once the Hard Rock hotel, but underwent some serious renovations when it was bought by the Hilton franchise to join its Curio Collection in 2020. Now, it’s the Virgin Hotel, and it boasts eight restaurants, room service, and lounge areas including The Bar at the Commons Club, for when you want to spend your hard-earned Hilton-exchanged currency. Oh, and your dog can stay, too. Well, good boy deserves a little Las Vegas break every once in a while too, right? 

Wynn Las Vegas & Encore
Photograph: Brian Jones

8. Wynn Las Vegas & Encore

  • Hotels
  • The Strip

Once the sophisticate of the Strip, the Wynn and Encore have traded their elitist atmosphere for a more energetic vibe without sacrificing any of the luxury. And luxury is what you’ll find the moment you step inside: Hotel rooms start at 640 square feet and offer floor-to-ceiling windows, signature Wynn Dream beds, luxe linens and marble bathtubs. Steve Wynn’s famed attention to detail is evident everywhere you look, but perhaps especially in the Wynn’s Fairway Villas, which come with his-and-hers bathrooms, bars, living and dining areas and even their own massage rooms. If you're looking to impress on a honeymoon, anniversary or, well, whatever, to be honest – you’re in exceptionally good hands here.

Venetian & Palazzo
Serge Melki

9. Venetian & Palazzo

  • Hotels
  • The Strip
  • price 3 of 4

At these Italian-themed sister properties, opulence is the overriding aesthetic, from grand pillars to muraled ceilings to the turquoise canal that winds through the Venetian complete with singing gondoliers. The same holds true for the all-suite accommodations, which feature separate sitting areas and grand bathrooms and start at a size larger than most New York apartments. Yep, these are big. If money's no object, book your stay at Prestige at the Palazzo, a massive spread that comes with continental breakfast, a live piano player on request, and complimentary wine. Glorious.

Bellagio
Photograph: Courtesy Bellagio

10. Bellagio

  • Hotels
  • The Strip
  • price 3 of 4

If the Strip had a grand dame, this MGM Resorts property would be the place. It exudes a sort of unself-conscious elegance, evident in the lobby’s Chihuly glass ceiling, the observatory’s horticultural wonderland and the iconic fountains, which never fail to captivate. You can enjoy all these sights without booking a room, but opt to stay the night and Bellagio rewards you with spacious rooms and suites with integrated tech, mood lighting and soaking tubs. For a fee, you can even bring the dog along.

Read more
Check prices
Marriott's Grand Chateau
11. Marriott's Grand Chateau

This excellent example of why Marriott is so good at these things is just a little walk from the Las Vegas Strip. That means you’re close enough to the action but because there’s no casino here it’s a little quieter, so it’s great if you’re looking for something a little less manic from your Vegas trip. Prices are really reasonable compared to hotels right on the Strip, and while there’s less glitz the rooms are big and service was exceptional on our visit. And if you’re in a group? The villas – available with up to three rooms – are a really solid option.

Park MGM
12. Park MGM

Another corker of a hotel on the Strip, and right next to the T-Mobile Arena, the Park MGM goes big on style. We really like the fact that it's got an Eataly here (big fans), but the food is maybe even better at Bavette's Steakhouse & Bar, specializing in high-quality French-inspired cuisine. The rooms are properly high-spec, there's an onsite casino (of course there is!), and there are three pools with poolside cabanas. Glorious. Oh, and if the T-Mobile Arena next door is too far to walk? The Park MGM Las Vegas has its own 5,200-seat arena, the Dolby Live at Park MGM. You'll know plenty of the names playing.

Caesars Palace

13. Caesars Palace

  • Hotels
  • The Strip
  • price 3 of 4

The casino resort that redefined Las Vegas continues to be one of the Strip’s prime destinations, with a stunning pool area, the hottest club in town, a massive shopping center and nearly 4,000 rooms and suites. They run the gamut from the Forum Tower's classic design to the Augustus Tower’s contemporary aesthetic to Nobu Hotel’s sleek Japanese sophistication. And because Caesars has long been synonymous with luxury, the hotel also boasts a handful of ultra-exclusive villas, starting at $15,000 per night. The best of the bunch is the 10,300-square-foot Nobu Villa with a massive terrace, steam shower and game room, which has played host to Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift and Drake.

Delano at Mandalay Bay
Photograph: Courtesy Delano Las Vegas

14. Delano at Mandalay Bay

  • Hotels
  • price 3 of 4

Located around the back of Mandalay Bay, Delano is the resort's chic luxury tower. The rooms here are all suites, decorated in Miami-style minimalism with stunning views, separate living areas, plush robes and a pair of 46-inch HD TVs. The same hip design is employed throughout the hotel, which has its own array of amenities, including the Franklin bar, Delano Beach Club, the Bathhouse Spa and Rivea, a new Mediterranean restaurant from chef Alain Ducasse.

Read more
Oasis at Gold Spike
15. Oasis at Gold Spike

  • Hotels

Owned by Tony Hsieh's Downtown Project, this vintage hotel underwent a refurb into the millennial ideal: a combination co-working space and crash pad with amenities like bike rentals, a library, fitness center and a lounge with turntables and a vinyl collection so you can pick the evening’s soundtrack. Next door, at the Gold Spike, the restaurant is open around the clock and the backyard is an adult playground with oversized games, occasional concerts and roller skating parties.

Red Rock Resort
© Booking.com

16. Red Rock Resort

  • Hotels
  • Las Vegas

With all the amenities of a Strip mega resort, Red Rock has a devoted following of visitors who choose the property precisely because it's away from the hubbub of Las Vegas Boulevard and in close proximity to the city's best rock climbing and cycling. But just because you want to get outside, doesn't mean you'll be roughing it. The guestrooms are fashionably outfitted with modern furniture and accessories that don't sacrifice comfort for style, and a massive spa renovation means top-notch pampering and fitness classes (vertical yoga, anyone?) are right downstairs.

Las Vegas Hilton
17. Las Vegas Hilton

  • Hotels
  • East of the strip
  • price 2 of 4

Yep, it’s another Hilton hotel on the list, which is to be expected, really, considering the brand’s reputation for expertise when it comes to all things hotels. And this one sure has the wow factor, with a Star Trek theme park, tennis courts and - *checks notes* - wedding facilities, if you really want the full Las Vegas experience. The Hilton also boasts 3,000 rooms, a spa, and a ton of great restaurants too. 

