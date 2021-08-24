The 15 best romantic films on Netflix UK

Starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, this latest version of an old Hollywood staple about the pitfalls of celebrity is officially a cultural phenomenon. Directed by Cooper, it tells the love story of Jackson Maine (Cooper), a successful musician who is also an alcoholic, and Ally (Gaga), an unknown singer who Jackson discovers singing in a bar one night. The pair fall in love but booze soon gets between them, as does his inability to celebrate Ally’s musical success. The songs – by Gaga, Cooper, Mark Ronson, Diane Warren and various other collaborators – are just one more good reason to revisit this weepy. ‘Shallow’ is already a karaoke favourite in the making.
Great movie romances come in many flavors, none of which require a Valentine's Day date to enjoy. Whether you're in the mood for an Old Hollywood classic, a modern rom-com, a trashy genre film or a smoldering period piece, cinema's best romances can transform a lazy night on the couch into a full-fledged date night.
Netflix, typically, has loads of romances on offer. But like love songs, not all movie romances are created equal. We've waded into the waters of the streamer and pulled out 15 superlative cinematic love stories, from modern hits like A Star Is Born and Always Be My Maybe to some of the thirstiest films of the ‘80s and ‘90s. Here are our picks of the best romantic movies streaming on Netflix right now.
