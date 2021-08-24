The 15 best romantic films on Netflix UK

Whether you're in the mood for a lite rom-com or a smoldering period of passion, Netflix is here to give you the feels.

Great movie romances come in many flavors, none of which require a Valentine's Day date to enjoy. Whether you're in the mood for an Old Hollywood classic, a modern rom-com, a trashy genre film or a smoldering period piece, cinema's best romances can transform a lazy night on the couch into a full-fledged date night.

Netflix, typically, has loads of romances on offer. But like love songs, not all movie romances are created equal. We've waded into the waters of the streamer and pulled out 15 superlative cinematic love stories, from modern hits like A Star Is Born and Always Be My Maybe to some of the thirstiest films of the ‘80s and ‘90s. Here are our picks of the best romantic movies streaming on Netflix right now.

