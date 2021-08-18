1. "I’m on a Boat" by The Lonely Island featuring T-Pain
Admittedly, we could double the size of this list with just Lonely Island songs. But with respect to "Dick in a Box" and "Jack Sparrow," if we're limiting things to just one, we're going with the Grammy-nomintated summer banger. Admit it — you sing this song every time you’re on a boat. The guys and T-Pain made this SNL Digital Short a ridiculous, infectious hit in 2009, and we’re still looking for any opportunity to get down with Auto-Tune on a watercraft.