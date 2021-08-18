London
Bo Burnham Inside
Image: Netflix

The 16 best funny songs of all time

Being funny’s easy. Creating funny songs that are also catchy is another story.

Written by
Andy Kryza
Contributor
Kyle MacNeill
It's easy to set goofy lyrics to a melody and call it funny. It's even harder to craft a hilarious piece of music that's also, y'know, a good funny song. Doing just that is what separates the masters from the dregs of YouTube.

The multi-hyphenate comedians and musicians below range from rock icons to fully-fledged comic legends. Queue them up — perhaps alongside our favorite mood-enhancing happy songs and one of the best comedy films of all time — and you're sure to get a laugh and a good groove at the same time. 

Best funny songs, ranked

"I’m on a Boat" by The Lonely Island featuring T-Pain
Image: Universal Republic

1. "I’m on a Boat" by The Lonely Island featuring T-Pain

Admittedly, we could double the size of this list with just Lonely Island songs. But with respect to "Dick in a Box" and "Jack Sparrow," if we're limiting things to just one, we're going with the Grammy-nomintated summer banger. Admit it — you sing this song every time you’re on a boat. The guys and T-Pain made this SNL Digital Short a ridiculous, infectious hit in 2009, and we’re still looking for any opportunity to get down with Auto-Tune on a watercraft.

"Carol Brown (Choir of Ex Girlfriends)" by Flight of the Conchords
© Matt Grace

2. "Carol Brown (Choir of Ex Girlfriends)" by Flight of the Conchords

Bret McKenzie and Jemaine Clement snuck a lot of sweetness into their guitar-based digi-bongo acapella-rap-funk-comedy folk repertoire, but this is the duo at their most charmingly self-effacing. Floating on top of a cloud of pretty guitars, this Flight of the Conchords number has instrumentation worthy of a good gig rather than a good giggle and a downright brutal sense of self-depreciation as all of Clement's exes assemble to point out his shortcomings. 

"White & Nerdy" by “Weird Al” Yankovic
Image: Volcano

3. "White & Nerdy" by “Weird Al” Yankovic

We could put together a whole list of the best Weird Al songs. How can you pick just one amongst hilarious tracks like “Fat”, “Eat It”, “Amish Paradise”, “Like a Surgeon”, “Smells Like Nirvana” and the list goes on. “White & Nerdy” is one of the funniest though, as Weird Al takes on Chamillionaire, rapping about comic books, riding a Segway, wearing braces and owning a fanny pack. The song is Al's biggest hit, and also helped ensure the world's greatest parody songwriter would survive to make a new generation chuckle. 

“Welcome to the Internet” by Bo Burnham
Image: Netflix

4. “Welcome to the Internet” by Bo Burnham

Bo Burnham’s hit Netflix special Inside is a deep dive into the manic, lonely and wholly universal experiences of isolation during quarantine, but the musical powerhouse’s darkest and funniest moment comes with the chaotic "welcome to the internet." Racing between eerie, jaunty and breakneck, Burnham’s carnival-barker delivery gives a bizarre tour of everything on the internet, from activism to Harry Potter erotica, racism, murder and everything in between. It’s uncomfortable laughter, sure, but hey, that’s the horror of having "everything and anything all of the time"... except other people. 

"Subway System" by Jimothy Lacoste
Image: Time Up

5. "Subway System" by Jimothy Lacoste

London don Jimothy Lacoste has made a name for himself – literally and figuratively – with low-key musings on fashion and life in the Big Smoke. "Subway System" sees him compliment the London underground for being "fast, like it’s just sniffed cocaine." Though accurate, we can’t see that line being used by TfL any time soon.

"29/31" by Garfunkel and Oats
Image: No One Buys Records

6. "29/31" by Garfunkel and Oats

This one ain't about scoring a really ace mark, but is about going from your 20s into (shudder) your 30s. It's a killer duet to capture this inevitable rite-of-passage: 50% optimism, 50% screaming frustration and 100% ukulele-flecked catchiness.

"My Ding-a-Ling" by Chuck Berry
Image: Chess

7. "My Ding-a-Ling" by Chuck Berry

Chuck Berry’s only number one Billboard Hot 100 single is all about the double entendre. The tune is about a young boy and his "ding-a-ling": a toy consisting of "silver bells hanging on a string." Sounds innocent enough, but most listeners will giggle knowingly when Chuck sings about playing with his ding-a-ling in school, holding it during a fall, and protecting it with both hands while swimming through dangerous waters. It caused a commotion back in the day, but today it just brings a laugh.

“Wonderboy” by Tenacious D
Image: Epic

8. “Wonderboy” by Tenacious D

With the Dust Brothers on production and Dave Grohl on drums, Jack Black and Kyle Gass' debut is a bonafide stadium-leveler. All that production shimmer is best realized on "Wonderboy," a vividly stupid fantasy epic in the key of Zep, if only Robert Plant was drowning on about "mucky muck" and other nonsense. The album rocks socks from front to back, but no song captures the collision of absurdity and excess better. 

“Big Bottom” by Spinal Tap
Image: Embassy Pictures

9. “Big Bottom” by Spinal Tap

Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer were so convincing in lampooning the early days of hair rock that songs like “Big Bottom” — a hackneyed, bass-laden ripoff of “Fat Bottom Girls” — wormed its way onto the real radio. Tap had too many “hits” to count, and while we might want to retire to the “Sex Farm,” “Big Bottom” will always draw the biggest laughs.

“My Vag” by Awkwafina
Image: Awkwafina

10. “My Vag” by Awkwafina

Before she became an awards darling in The Farewell, the artist sometimes known as Nora Lum unleashed this viral hip-hop parody in direct response to the misogynistic ramblings of Mickey Avalon’s “My Dick.” “Awkwafina’s a genius, and her vagina is 50 times better than a penis” she raps in her smoky rasp. We can vouch for 50% of that statement on the strength of her extremely gross James Lipton name drop alone.

"Man’s Not Hot" by Big Shaq
Image: Island Records

11. "Man’s Not Hot" by Big Shaq

This Croydon, England lad’s novelty grime tune went platinum at the start of last year, garnering a mad 325m YouTube views. The tune goes off with its Giggs’s instrumental – and, for those who know, the ting goes "skrrrahh, pap, pap, ka-ka-ka, Skidiki-pap-pap, and a pu-pu-pudrrrr-boom."

"I Did a Shit on Your Mum" by The Mighty Boosh

12. "I Did a Shit on Your Mum" by The Mighty Boosh

No prizes for guessing this minute-long song’s narrative – it’s all about defecating on your mother (and your father, too, for good measure). Part of rubbish punk band Terminal Margaret’s repertoire in the Boosh episode "Journey to the Centre of the Punk," it ends with the head-spinningly meta line: "I did a shit on your shit." Nice.

“Asshole” by Denis Leary
Image: A&M

13. “Asshole” by Denis Leary

A groundbreaking bit of cable-TV profanity when it hit MTV in ‘92, Leary’s swaggering parody of American dickishness could have sounded outdated. This is, after all, a song mocking America’s most flippantly shitty urges: a fake celebration of pissing on toilet seats, littering and mocking the disabled. After the Trump era, it’s as biting as ever. Turns out these types of assholes aren't just around. They're more empowered than ever.

“Royal Jelly” by Dewey Cox
Image: Columbia

14. “Royal Jelly” by Dewey Cox

John C. Reilly’s transformation into Johnny Cash/Brian Wilson in the criminally underrated Walk Hard was so convincing, you could put nearly any song from the soundtrack on and dupe listeners into thinking it’s athe real deal. “Royal Jelly” finds Reilly channeling Dylan at his most rambling, and you’d be forgiven if you take it for the genuine article… up until you hear lines like “Rim job fairy teapots mask the temper tantrum” emerging from the speaker.

“Always Look on the Bright Side of Life” by Monty Python
Image: Cinema International Corporation

15. “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life” by Monty Python

On its own, this whistle-swept vaudevillian number feels like a jaunty, goofy number from the Flying Circus crew. In the context of Life of Brian — where it’s played over a mass crucifixion —  lines like “life’s a piece of shit, when you look at it” followed by the titular refrain are downright diabolical in their hilarity.

“One Piece at a Time” by Johnny Cash
Image: Columbia Pictures

16. “One Piece at a Time” by Johnny Cash

In between songs about murder, prison and murder in prison, Johnny had a funny streak, one that comes to the fore in this extended dad joke of a country song about a guy assembling a Frankenstein-car out of parts he’s stolen off the assembly line over the decades. It’s worth it just to hear the Man in Black’s voice break as he reveals the mutant car he’s inadvertently created at the song’s end.

