The 50 best Christmas songs of all time

Christmas songs have been more popular than ever in 2020. Since the calendar hit December 1, the Christmas anthems have been climbing up the UK charts, and they’re already dominating the Top 10. It’s understandable: given the year we’ve all had, a little merriness and festive cheer is exactly what we need to boost our spirits.

There’s also the fact that, for many of us, the frequency that we hear our festive favourites will have diminished given the absence of Christmas parties and endless days spent traipsing around the shops looking for the perfect gift. Of course, you’re still going to need some music to listen to while you do your Christmas shopping online, though.

When it comes to making your own festive playlist, you’ll probably want a perfect blend of tried-and-tested festive favourites – Wham!, Mariah, The Pogues and Kirsty, East 17, Slade – and slightly less familiar yuletide tunes. This list has both in droves, so put on your Santa hat and feel those Christmas vibes.