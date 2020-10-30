LondonChange city
Subscribe
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Old Man of Storr, Isle of Syke
Photograph: Shutterstock

Are holidays in Scotland allowed?

Hotels and B&Bs are open in places, but there are currently strict travel restrictions across parts of Scotland

By
Ellie Walker-Arnott
Advertising

Around the world, travel rules and border restrictions continue to change. People from the UK are currently free to enter some countries like Greece, and return home, without facing a 14-day quarantine, but despite that, a lot of people have decided to swerve overseas travel altogether this year. 

One reason for this might be that, although the government have listed a number of countries that you can travel to freely at the moment, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office is still advising ‘against all but essential international travel’. That could mean we’ll be waiting until 2021 to pack hand luggage, but it also means now is the time to explore closer to home. The ideal compromise might be a trip spent discovering the stunning Scottish highlands or the otherworldly islands that are dotted around Scotland’s coast. 

So are holidays in Scotland allowed right now? Yes, holidays in the UK were given the green light in July. 

Man walking down cobbled Edinburgh street
Photograph: Shutterstock

However, if you’re planning a trip to Scotland soon it’s worth noting that there are restrictions in place that could affect your travels. 

From November 2, Scotland will enter a new five tier system (Levels 0 - 4). Level 0 is the level with the least restrictions, though no areas are currently in this tier. 

Accommodation options are open in Level 1 and Level 2 areas, though people are currently not allowed to visit other households indoors. That means you can’t travel to Scotland to stay in a friend’s house, for example. In Level 2 areas, restaurants, cafes, bars, public houses must only serve alcohol with a main meal and indoor premises must close by 8pm. 

In Level 3 areas, accommodation is open but must only be used by people local to the area, while all tourism-related businesses must close in Level 4 areas. 

Areas currently in Level 3 or above include: Edinburgh, Glasgow, Clackmannanshire, Dundee, East Ayrshire, East DunbartonshireEast Lothian, East Renfrewshire, Falkirk, InverclydeMidlothian, North Ayrshire, North Lanarkshire, Renfrewshire, South Ayrshire, South Lanarkshire, Stirling, West Dunbartonshire and West Lothian. 

There isn’t a national travel ban in place during this time but non-essential travel in and out of Level 3 or higher areas in Scotland (and equivalents in rest of UK) is banned. So it’s worth considering that before you travel – especially if sipping whisky in an Edinburgh boozer was high on your to-do list. 

Want to know when you can travel overseas? Here’s what we know so far

Planning a camping trip? Here’s where you can wild camp in the UK

Recommended

    Popular on Time Out

      Share the story

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox,

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2020 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.