There are currently strict travel restrictions across parts of Scotland, and a ban on travel between England and Scotland

Around the world, travel rules and border restrictions have continued to change, which means a lot of people have decided to swerve overseas travel altogether this year. This summer saw a lot of people exploring closer to home, and choosing a trip to Scotland over somewhere further afield. But now we’re entering the colder months, things are changing once again.

So are holidays in Scotland allowed right now? Well, if you wanted to travel to Scotland from England, it’s a no.

As England prepares to enter a second national lockdown on November 5, Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon has said: ‘People should not travel to or from level 3 areas in Scotland and for now, we are asking people not to travel to or from England at all, except for essential purposes.’

Once England’s lockdown comes into affect, non-essential travel, holidays and overnight stays (asides from if they are essential and work-related) are banned anyway until December 2 at the earliest.

Even before these new developments there were restrictions in place that would have affected your travels. Scotland is currently using a new five tier system (Levels 0 - 4). Level 0 is the level with the least restrictions, though no areas are currently in this tier.

Accommodation options are open in Level 1 and Level 2 areas, though people are currently not allowed to visit other households indoors. That means, if you live in a low risk area in Scotland you could go away for a trip but you can’t stay in a friend’s house, for example. In Level 2 areas, restaurants, cafes, bars, public houses must only serve alcohol with a main meal and indoor premises must close by 8pm.

In Level 3 areas, accommodation is open but must only be used by people local to the area, while all tourism-related businesses must close in Level 4 areas.

Areas currently in Level 3 or above include: Edinburgh, Glasgow, Clackmannanshire, Dundee, East Ayrshire, East Dunbartonshire, East Lothian, East Renfrewshire, Falkirk, Inverclyde, Midlothian, North Ayrshire, North Lanarkshire, Renfrewshire, South Ayrshire, South Lanarkshire, Stirling, West Dunbartonshire and West Lothian.

Basically, sipping whisky in an Edinburgh boozer will probably have to wait until next year.

