LondonChange city
Subscribe
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Brecon Beacons
Photograph: Shutterstock

Can we visit Wales right now?

Wales is going into a two-week national lockdown from October 23

By
Ellie Walker-Arnott
Advertising

After months of lockdown and a ban on overnight stays in the UK, our options for a holiday finally opened back up this summer. People from the UK are now allowed to travel to a number of countries around the world, without facing quarantine on arrival or on their return. Hotels, B&Bs and campsites in England and Scotland are hosting stays again. 

So are holidays in Wales allowed too?

Well, Wales’ travel restrictions were eased in July, meaning travel around the country and stays in hotels, campsites and self-contained accommodation were all allowed again. But that won’t be the case for the next few weeks at least. 

Wales is going back into a national lockdown from Friday (October 23). The so-called ‘firebreak’ lockdown will last for two weeks and during that time period people will be asked to stay at home. Pubs, restaurants, hotels and non-essential shops will close and non-essential travel in and out of Wales will be banned until November 9. 

Barafundle Bay, Wales
Photograph: Shutterstock

For a sense of what the situation might be after this two-week lockdown, we can look to what the rules were before. Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford had announced new rules banning people from England’s Tier 2 and Tier 3 areas from entering Wales. This included London. Visitors from Northern Ireland and parts of central Scotland, which are currently under a strict local lockdown, were also not permitted entry to Wales. If you live outside of London in a Tier 1 area, you were still allowed travel to Wales. However there are other rules that would have impacted you if you were planning on going on holiday to Wales this year. Before the national lockdown was announced, there were a number of local lockdowns already in place in Wales – in Bangor, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Conway, Swansea, Torfaen, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Llanelli, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Merthyr Tydfil, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Bridgend, Vale of Glamorgan, Wrexham and Blaenau Gwent. No one was allowed to leave or enter these areas unless they have a reasonable excuse. 

We’ll keep you updated as the rules change, but for now at least it looks like half-term holidays in Wales are cancelled. 

Fancy a trip to Scotland instead? Here’s what we know about travel to Scotland right now. 

Recommended

    Popular on Time Out

      Share the story

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox,

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2020 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.