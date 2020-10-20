After months of lockdown and a ban on overnight stays in the UK, our options for a holiday finally opened back up this summer. People from the UK are now allowed to travel to a number of countries around the world, without facing quarantine on arrival or on their return. Hotels, B&Bs and campsites in England and Scotland are hosting stays again.

So are holidays in Wales allowed too?

Well, Wales’ travel restrictions were eased in July, meaning travel around the country and stays in hotels, campsites and self-contained accommodation were all allowed again. But that won’t be the case for the next few weeks at least.

Wales is going back into a national lockdown from Friday (October 23). The so-called ‘firebreak’ lockdown will last for two weeks and during that time period people will be asked to stay at home. Pubs, restaurants, hotels and non-essential shops will close and non-essential travel in and out of Wales will be banned until November 9.

For a sense of what the situation might be after this two-week lockdown, we can look to what the rules were before. Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford had announced new rules banning people from England’s Tier 2 and Tier 3 areas from entering Wales. This included London. Visitors from Northern Ireland and parts of central Scotland, which are currently under a strict local lockdown, were also not permitted entry to Wales. If you live outside of London in a Tier 1 area, you were still allowed travel to Wales. However there are other rules that would have impacted you if you were planning on going on holiday to Wales this year. Before the national lockdown was announced, there were a number of local lockdowns already in place in Wales – in Bangor, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Conway, Swansea, Torfaen, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Llanelli, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Merthyr Tydfil, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Bridgend, Vale of Glamorgan, Wrexham and Blaenau Gwent. No one was allowed to leave or enter these areas unless they have a reasonable excuse.

We’ll keep you updated as the rules change, but for now at least it looks like half-term holidays in Wales are cancelled.

