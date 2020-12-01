Here’s the deal with travel to Wales after lockdown and during the Christmas period

After months of lockdown and a ban on overnight stays in the UK, our options for a holiday finally opened back up this summer. People from the UK were allowed to travel to a number of countries around the world, without facing quarantine on arrival or on their return. However, recent changes mean non-essential travel in England has been banned, while people are being asked not to travel between Scotland and England either.

So are holidays in Wales allowed?

The country has recently come out of a ‘firebreak’ lockdown. During that time period people were asked to stay at home, pubs, restaurants, hotels and non-essential shops closed and non-essential travel in and out of Wales was banned, but some of these restrictions have now lifted.

Under England’s national lockdown rules, people from England are currently not allowed to go on holiday or stay overnight somewhere that isn’t their home, unless it’s for essential reasons related to work, education or healthcare, until December 2.

When lockdown eases in England, it’s unclear whether travel between England and Wales will be permitted. First Minister Mark Drakeford said yesterday (Nov 30): ‘The English lockdown will end as of Wednesday this week. In that context we are looking at travel restrictions in and out of Wales and will make a further announcement later this week.’

However, travel between England and Wales will be permitted during the Christmas period. Between December 23 and 27, people can travel anywhere within the UK and form a Christmas Bubble, comprising of up to three households.

As for other restrictions in Wales during this time, Drakeford recently announced new post-firebreak rules. From Friday (December 4), there is a ban on the sale of alcohol in pubs, cafes and restaurants in Wales, which will also have to close by 6pm. Cinemas, bingo halls and other indoor entertainment venues also have to close.

Non-essential shops can remain open while there are no travel restrictions within Wales itself.

We’ll keep you updated as the rules change, but for now at least it looks like, outside of the Christmas period, holidays in Wales are cancelled.

Fancy a trip to Scotland instead? Here’s what we know about travel to Scotland right now.