The podcasts that will make you LOL on your commute

Tired of sitting quietly on TfL? Listen to these audio comic gems and struggle not to cry with laughter.

Our pick of the most hilarious podcasts to kick-start your day in the rate race.

What’s Upset You Now?

Seann Walsh and Paul McCaffrey bring perfectly wrapped comic rage in bitesize chunks with excellent guests. This podcast is great because it’s a) very funny, and b) just 15 minutes long.

Seek Treatment

Cat Cohen is one of the funniest performers on the planet right now, and her podcast with Pat Regan is no different. The two pals muse on boys, dating, modern life, sex and go off on tangents like you’d expect.

How Many Geese?

Comedian Roddy Shaw and nature expert Jack Baddams bring you a hilarious podcast that will enlighten you on the sexiest mammals, and ask how many of each animal they think they could take in a fight.

Nobody Panic

Stevie Martin and Tessa Coates tell you how to do stuff in this helpful and very silly show. Episodes include How to Make January Less Sh*t, How to Do Your Tax Return and How to Get Up Early.

Try Award-winning Angel Comedy at the Camden Head, free, 7 nights a week.

More things to do this March.