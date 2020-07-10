Welsh summer holidays could be on the horizon, with holidays allowed from July 11

After months of lockdown and a ban on overnight stays in the UK, our options for a summer holiday are finally opening back up. People from the UK are now allowed to travel to 60 countries, without facing quarantine on arrival or on their return. But if you’re looking to escape a little closer to home this year you’re in luck too.

Hotels, B&Bs and campsites in England are now allowed to host stays again. In Scotland, people are currently allowed to stay in second homes or self-contained accommodation, with hotels and campsites set to reopen from July 15.

So are holidays in Wales allowed too?

Well, Wales’ travel restrictions were eased on July 6, allowing people to ‘travel as far as they like for all purposes’. That means travel into and around Wales is allowed right now.

Self-contained accommodation is allowed to open back up from July 11. Campsites in Wales and other accommodation with shared facilities can reopen from July 25.

This month will also see the relaxation of other rules in Wales, with cinemas, museums and galleries set to open on July 27. Pubs, cafés and restaurants can reopen outdoor spaces from July 13, and indoor spaces will be permitted again from August 3, provided that cases in the country continue to fall.

It’s all good news for people hoping to explore the UK countryside this summer. We’ll see you out there, yeah?

Ready to escape? Here’s our pick of the best campsites in the UK and some great campervan-friendly sites too.

Fancy a trip to Scotland instead? Here’s what we know about travel to Scotland right now.

Share the story