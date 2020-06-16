Around the world, lockdowns are easing and countries are lifting their border restrictions. People from the UK are already free to enter countries like Italy and Portugal without quarantine, but despite that, international travel does still feel a way off.

Two fairly good reasons for that are that anyone entering the UK at the moment is subject to a 14-day quarantine period, and that includes British nationals returning from trips abroad. Also, while the Foreign and Commonwealth Office has recently updated its guidance around travel, the current line is that British people are still advised ‘against all but essential international travel’.

That might mean we have to wait a little longer to drink proper sangria on a Spanish beach or sun ourselves in the South of France, but it also means now is the time to explore closer to home. The ideal compromise might be a summer spent discovering the stunning Scottish highlands or the otherworldly islands that are dotted around Scotland’s coast.

So are holidays in Scotland allowed right now?

Well, no. Day trips from London have the green light, but because the lockdown rules in Scotland right now are different from those elsewhere in the UK, people from England would be breaching the rules by even entering Scotland for a stroll. Whereas the English are allowed to travel as far as they fancy for a walk or to enjoy the countryside, the advice in Scotland is that you can spend time outside but only within five miles of your home.

Also, at the moment, holidays in the UK are currently not allowed, as all overnight stays are banned.

However, in England, the hospitality industry is hopeful that hotels, self-catering cottages and cabins will be allowed to host stays from July 4, in line with the government’s Our Plan to Rebuild document. If that happens, it’ll also mean English campsites are allowed to open for the summer.

But Scotland is working to a slightly different timeline. Its tourism sector is expected to reopen on July 15, as part of the Scottish government’s lockdown route map.

The easing of rules on July 15 would see a ‘relaxation of restrictions on accommodation providers (including hotels, B&Bs and holiday homes)’. It would also include the reopening of Scotland’s pubs and restaurants. Campsites in Scotland are also expected to be allowed to open at the same time.

The date is still provisional, though. The current lockdown restrictions will be reviewed on July 9, so that’s when we’ll know for sure if travel in Scotland is allowed this summer. We’ll keep you updated as changes are announced. And in the meantime, our fingers are firmly crossed and frantically googling stunning Scottish cabins like this one on the Isle of Skye.

