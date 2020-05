Will we be allowed to go camping in the UK this summer?

After a couple of months stuck inside our homes, we want nothing more than to escape the city for a change of scenery. Once it’s safe to do so, of course.

Whether or not we’ll be able to travel internationally this year remains up in the air (here’s what we know so far about that) but we do know that anyone entering the UK will be subject to a strict 14-day quarantine, so travel closer to home is suddenly looking a lot more appealing.

What else do we know? Day trips from London are officially allowed again – and that’s got us thinking about when we’ll free to venture into the countryside for a weekend break or a ’lil UK holiday. The type of break that appeals to a lot of us the most right now is few nights sleeping under canvas or in a campervan on a campsite. Camping seems like the ideal post-lockdown break, thanks to the fact that it’s in the open air and that, most of the time, you bring your own kit.

But is camping allowed in the UK right now? The short answer is no.

According to government guidance, overnight stays anywhere other than your primary residence are currently not allowed and ‘essential travel does not include visits to second homes, campsites, caravan parks or similar, whether for isolation purposes or holidays.’ That also applies to wild camping, where you pitch your tent somewhere other than an official site.

That could change by July 4, though, when, according to the government’s ‘Plan to Rebuild’, some hospitality ‘such as food service providers, pubs and accommodation’ might be reopened.

The campsites will likely be subject to tight regulations around hygiene and social distancing when they do welcome people back. That might mean that campers will have to prebook, while the sites could have lower occupancy with more space between pitches. Though shared facilities like communal kitchens, toilets and showers will still pose a problem.

Currently, campsite owners are hopeful that they’ll be able to open and welcome holidaymakers this summer. Booking sites like Cool Camping are currently accepting bookings from July 4 onwards (with new booking rules that state ‘if you find that you’re unable to take your holiday due to coronavirus, you’ll be able to move your holiday by up to 18 months’).

The Camping and Caravanning Club are also looking forward to July with positivity. ‘Reopening our sites with social-distancing measures in place and in a controlled manner over the summer months will enable people to enjoy a break,’ the organisation said, adding: ‘Camping in all its forms puts us on the doorstep of the great outdoors and allows us to spend quality time together in the fresh air and be closer to nature – this will be so important in helping to heal the nation after such a long and unprecedented time of staying in our homes.’

For now, though, the only place you’re permitted to pitch up is in your own back garden – if you’re lucky enough to have one of those, that is.

