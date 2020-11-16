The best yoga studios streaming online classes right now

Whether you’re stuck inside, working from home or just back after a long shift doing something vitally important to keep our city going, yoga could be the answer. The focus on breathing, the concentration required to find balance in certain poses, the flow of the movements – it’s all an active meditation that can help clear the mind, quieten anxieties and strengthen your body. And luckily, it seems you can’t keep a good class down: these nimble London yoga studios are now providing online classes you can stream straight to your living room. While in Lockdown 1, many a class was available for free on demand, studios are now needing customer support to see them through to the other side of Lockdown 2. So if you can, why not pay for a bundle of live classes and show your local some love. Here’s how to go with the flow on your front room floor.

