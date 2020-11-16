The best yoga studios streaming online classes right now
Missing your usual yoga class? These London studios will stream it straight into your living room
Whether you’re stuck inside, working from home or just back after a long shift doing something vitally important to keep our city going, yoga could be the answer. The focus on breathing, the concentration required to find balance in certain poses, the flow of the movements – it’s all an active meditation that can help clear the mind, quieten anxieties and strengthen your body. And luckily, it seems you can’t keep a good class down: these nimble London yoga studios are now providing online classes you can stream straight to your living room. While in Lockdown 1, many a class was available for free on demand, studios are now needing customer support to see them through to the other side of Lockdown 2. So if you can, why not pay for a bundle of live classes and show your local some love. Here’s how to go with the flow on your front room floor.
RECOMMENDED: The best yoga studios in London
The best online yoga classes
Digme at Home
With its swanky studios closed across London, Digme is posting the schedule to its virtual workouts on social media channels. You then have to sign up to its streaming service to gain access – or take a free trial. Unlimited access to over 100 live and on demand classes will require membership for £29.99 per month – or you can stick to on demand classes for £9.99 per month, or pay £6 per live class on a pay as you go basis. Once you’re set up, move all lamps away from the vicinity and get ready for that reverse warrior pose.
Down to Earth
This beautifully designed compact studio in Tufnell Park is great if you prefer small class sizes. Get to know its teachers via pre-recorded full-length classes on the website. The usual schedule of classes will be available on demand on a pay per view basis (£10 per class), with members getting access to the full range of videos. Too uncoordinated to follow the poses? Just smash that pause button. There’s also a limited number of live Zoom classes if you’re craving as much of a human connection as possible while you practice.
MoreYoga
Yoga newbie? Teach yourself the basics with the help of MoreYoga’s YouTube channel, where they’re posting a series of short ‘How To’ videos, ‘all levels’ classes with teacher Becky Crepsley-Fox, and meditation exercises for those struggling with cabin fever. For a more advanced and varied practice, access a whopping timetable of classes – we’re talking close to twenty a day, from hatha through to ‘rocket’ – with membership for £9.99 per month as part of a 12-month contract. When it all blows over, you can perfect your poses at one of dozens of locations across London. Yoga in a space where your flatmate isn’t cooking spaghetti in the next room? The dream.
East of Eden
No Londoner’s living room can quite compare to the high-ceilinged wood panel Walthamstow studio East of Eden but you can still connect with its calming yoga teachers while staying at home. Many of its sessions for a range of abilities and ages (toddlers included!) will be streamed and are bookable in advance. A video link will be sent an hour before the class (a number of membership packages are up for grabs, or pay on demand for £9 a class). Or dive into the studio’s new content library, with digital membership starting at £24.99 per month. All you need now is a hand poured scented candle to set the scene.
One Yoga London
Missing your regular class? The timetable at One Yoga London is going virtual for the foreseeable, with yoga flow and pilates sculpt classes being beamed from the studio straight into your living room. Livestream those calming vibes, complete with a soothing soundtrack and end of class guided shavasana to quarantine any anxious thoughts. Book online and you get a code to view the live class, with unlimited access starting at £35 for 21 days.
Frame
Frame’s full suite of on-demand classes can be beamed into living rooms from as little as £6 per month – a very good entry point if you’re dipping your toe into the yoga pond for the very first time. For those looking for more of a regular routine to their practice, 45-minute livestreamed classes cost £7 each and suit all kinds of lockdown needs – from disco yoga flow to duvet day yin. That could mean getting dressed up or staying in your PJs.
Supply Yoga
An affordable community studio in Clapton, Supply is a social enterprise which funds yoga classes for service users across London. While the studio’s doors are closed, their whole schedule of classes will be added to the on-demand archive or streamed on YouTube Live, with a unique link sent out to bookers 15 minutes ahead of each class. Support their work during isolation by committing to membership for the month, with prices starting at £35.
Paper Dress Yoga
This retro set up on Hackney’s Mare Street shares its nice spacious studio with a vintage shop. Instructor Hannah Turner Voakes has been filming weekly home practice tips for their blog, and if you like what you see you can join one of the vinyasa, ashtanga, yin and flow classes starting from £4 and running throughout the week via Zoom. (As if enough of your life wasn’t already being conducted over the Zoom app?)
Yoga Loft
Variety is the spice of life at Yoga Loft, the Queen’s Park studio ordinarily offering a choice of hatha, ashtanga, vinyasa and iyengar, as well as beginners’ courses. During Lockdown 2, you can stream from the studio or from teachers’ own homes from £8 per class. What we love about the livestream menu is that kids, teenagers, pregnant women and new mothers and babies are catered to in individual classes fit for their needs.
Yoga on the Lane
While you might not be packing the underfloor heating this Dalston studio is known for, the welcome is still very warm from Yoga on the Lane’s friendly instructors. Practice is conducted over Zoom while the studio remains closed and will set you back a tenner. This studio specialises in dynamic vinyasa yoga, a good entry point for any lockdown newbies to yoga.
Yogarise
Aim for a deep, spiritual connection with your camera on or stay in your own little bubble and turn it off – Yogarise gives you both options when you join one of its virtual studios via Zoom. The IRL south London classes are known for letting you take things at your own pace. So go with the flow and test it out online at £8 per class, or make more of a commitment to practice and stump up for a bundle of classes to be used within a three-month window.