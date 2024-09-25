The new Museum of Ice Cream Miami is now open in Downtown. The massive, immersive monument to our favorite frozen dessert spans two floors and more than 14,000 square feet of the fancy new Miami Worldcenter.

The fifth and newest MOIC location blends nostalgia and innovation to transport guests into a pastel-hued, sprinkle-coated wonderland designed for play, discovery and (what else?) selfies.

Visitors of all ages will find 10 interactive, Miami-inspired installations, like the first-ever Cream Liner, a luxury airliner experience inspired by the ’60s and ’70s; The Hall of Freezers, a trippy exploratory room filled with dozens of mysterious refrigerator doors; and MOIC’s iconic sprinkle pool, which visitors of the 2017 pop-up in Miami Beach will remember.

The whole journey last 60 to 90 minutes. Tickets include unlimited ice cream samples, and kids under 2 get in free.