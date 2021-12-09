Miami’s first vinyl listening bar is a cozy 50-seat venue where the soundtrack is just as important as what you’ll be sipping. Dante’s HiFi draws inspiration from Japan’s listening bars, which came to prominence in the 1950s, where people would come together to listen to and discover new music. It’s a simple pleasure the hidden Wynwood bar endeavors to reprise for Miami’s music-curious, thanks to a state-of-the-art sound system and a growing collection of nearly 8,500 vinyl records curated by DJ and Dante’s musical director, Rich Medina. Everyone must have a seat at Dante’s, which, unlike most bars, accepts reservations and even offers a membership for the die-hards.