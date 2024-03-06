Miami
Timeout

Magic 13 Brewing Co.

  • Bars
  • Little Haiti / Lemon City
  • price 2 of 4
  1. Magic 13 Brewing Co.
    Photograph: Ruben Pictures
  2. Meat N Bone at Magic 13 Brewing Co.
    Photograph: Ruben Pictures
  3. Meat N Bone at Magic 13 Brewing Co.
    Photograph: Ruben Pictures
Time Out says

This independently-owned brewery, taproom and beer garden in Little River is a lowkey neighborhood spot for a weekday happy hour, a family-friendly activity on a Sunday or a gathering with friends during regular programming like karaoke and open mic nights. Outside, find provisions from the Meat n Bone Kitchen food truck plus live music and lounge seating. In addition to the beers, Magic 13 recently added cocktails to its menu made with a new line of house-distilled spirits.

Falyn Wood
Written by
Falyn Wood

Details

Address:
Magic City Innovation District
340 NE 61st St
Miami
33137
Contact:
View Website
Price:
$$
Do you own this business?
Sign in & claim business
