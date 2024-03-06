Magic 13 Brewing Co.

Time Out says

This independently-owned brewery, taproom and beer garden in Little River is a lowkey neighborhood spot for a weekday happy hour, a family-friendly activity on a Sunday or a gathering with friends during regular programming like karaoke and open mic nights. Outside, find provisions from the Meat n Bone Kitchen food truck plus live music and lounge seating. In addition to the beers, Magic 13 recently added cocktails to its menu made with a new line of house-distilled spirits.