This independently-owned brewery, taproom and beer garden in Little River is a lowkey neighborhood spot for a weekday happy hour, a family-friendly activity on a Sunday or a gathering with friends during regular programming like karaoke and open mic nights. Outside, find provisions from the Meat n Bone Kitchen food truck plus live music and lounge seating. In addition to the beers, Magic 13 recently added cocktails to its menu made with a new line of house-distilled spirits.
Magic 13 Brewing Co.
- Magic City Innovation District
- 340 NE 61st St
- Miami
- 33137
