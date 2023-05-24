Miami
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Medium Cool

  • Bars
  • South Beach
  • price 2 of 4
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
  1. Medium Cool
    Photograph: @pisarriphotoMedium Cool
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Medium Cool
    Photograph: @pisarriphotoMedium Cool
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Medium Cool
    Photograph: @pisarriphoto
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

4 out of 5 stars

Medium Cool is an effortlessly hip, sub-sea-level lounge in South Beach with live jazz, late-night DJ sets and a plush 1970s aesthetic.

It’d be impossible for us to know what you consider “cool,” but we’re pretty confident Medium Cool fits the bill. You’ll find this moody, windowless bar in the basement of the Gale South Beach, an Art Deco hotel erected in an era when sub-sea-level basements still seemed like a good idea. “Dress nice, please,” Medium Cool’s website politely requests. It’d be smart to reserve yourself a table via email, too. (Though you might be too cool for that.)

Medium Cool
Photograph: @pisarriphotoMedium Cool

The vibe here is ’70s glam, South Beach-style: It’s got a velvet rope out front, a disco ball and a glass ceiling, with plenty of bronzed surfaces and banquettes puffy as marshmallows. The music programming is stacked with DJs Wednesday through Sunday, and mellower moments like live jazz and samba setting the stage in the evenings.

Beverages come under the creation of Naren Young, who’s definitely cool in the cocktail world—he’s also at the helm of Sweet Liberty and formerly the creative director of Dante NYC, back when it was dubbed the World’s Best Cocktail Bar. So, what’s a cool cocktail like? It's a super-smooth sazerac with chocolate and rose, an espresso martini spiked with peppermint, a cosmo sweetened more delicately with yuzu, and an old fashioned rendered just a bit more complex with salted maple.

Medium Cool
Photograph: @pisarriphoto

The place is open from 6pm until basically whenever, and if you slide in early you’ll likely find a spot to lounge for a while. Late nights are for the cool kids, dancing, sipping, slung over the bar and pressing their cheeks together just before the flash goes off. For us, “cool” is a feeling, and Medium Cool 100% has it.

Eric Barton
Written by
Eric Barton

Details

Address:
#2
The Gale South Beach
1690 Collins Ave
Miami Beach
33139
Cross street:
at 17th St
Contact:
View Website
305-704-3600
Price:
$$
Menu
View menu
Do you own this business?
Sign in & claim business
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

    Site map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.