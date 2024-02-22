Night Swim is the Downtown Miami rooftop bar we deserve.

Time Out says

This 11th-floor cocktail bar on the rooftop of the citizenM Miami Worldcenter Hotel comes courtesy of Freehold Hospitality. That’s the same team behind the hip Freehold Miami in Wynwood, and the original Freehold bar and cafe in Brooklyn, NY. Similar to those spots, Night Swim gives off a laidback, unpretentious vibe despite being one of the coolest new bars in town—with very good happy hours and arguably the best rooftop view around.

True to its name, the bar is centered around citizenM’s candy-striped pool, and while you technically can’t swim at night, a $25 weekday pool pass includes a cooler setup and 25% off food and drinks from noon to 4pm. Most of the time, though, you’re not coming here to swim. The breezy indoor-outdoor bar looks directly to Kaseya Center (it’s just a two-minute walk downstairs), making it an ideal stop before or after a Heat game or a concert (show your tickets at the bar for 25% off).

Beyond the unobstructed views of Downtown and Biscayne Bay, with iconic structures like Freedom Tower and the Skyviews Miami Observation Wheel at the perfect vantage point, Night Swim’s weekly programming is another selling point. Happy hour is every day from 4 to 7pm and features $7 specialty cocktails, local craft beer and wines by the glass. On Fridays and Saturdays, chill, lounge and dance as the sunsets to the beats of a live DJ from 7 to 11pm.