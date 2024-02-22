Miami
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Night Swim Rooftop Bar

  • Bars
  • Park West
  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
  1. Night Swim Rooftop Bar
    Photograph: Courtesy Night Swim
    PreviousNext
    /5
  2. Night Swim Rooftop Bar
    Photograph: Courtesy Night Swim
    PreviousNext
    /5
  3. Night Swim Rooftop Bar
    Photograph: Courtesy Night Swim
    PreviousNext
    /5
  4. Night Swim Rooftop Bar
    Photograph: Courtesy Night Swim
    PreviousNext
    /5
  5. Night Swim Rooftop Bar
    Photograph: Courtesy Night Swim
    PreviousNext
    /5
Advertising

Time Out says

5 out of 5 stars

Night Swim is the Downtown Miami rooftop bar we deserve.

This 11th-floor cocktail bar on the rooftop of the citizenM Miami Worldcenter Hotel comes courtesy of Freehold Hospitality. That’s the same team behind the hip Freehold Miami in Wynwood, and the original Freehold bar and cafe in Brooklyn, NY. Similar to those spots, Night Swim gives off a laidback, unpretentious vibe despite being one of the coolest new bars in town—with very good happy hours and arguably the best rooftop view around.

True to its name, the bar is centered around citizenM’s candy-striped pool, and while you technically can’t swim at night, a $25 weekday pool pass includes a cooler setup and 25% off food and drinks from noon to 4pm. Most of the time, though, you’re not coming here to swim. The breezy indoor-outdoor bar looks directly to Kaseya Center (it’s just a two-minute walk downstairs), making it an ideal stop before or after a Heat game or a concert (show your tickets at the bar for 25% off).

Beyond the unobstructed views of Downtown and Biscayne Bay, with iconic structures like Freedom Tower and the Skyviews Miami Observation Wheel at the perfect vantage point, Night Swim’s weekly programming is another selling point. Happy hour is every day from 4 to 7pm and features $7 specialty cocktails, local craft beer and wines by the glass. On Fridays and Saturdays, chill, lounge and dance as the sunsets to the beats of a live DJ from 7 to 11pm.

Falyn Wood
Written by
Falyn Wood

Details

Address:
citizenM Miami Worldcenter Hotel
700 NE 2nd Ave
Miami
33132
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Mon–Sun Noon–Midnight
Do you own this business?
Sign in & claim business
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

    Site map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.