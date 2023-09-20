Time Out says

New rooftop bars are always welcome here, and Vela Sky is the latest to graze Downtown’s top-floor scene. Located 12 stories up at the newly opened YOTEL Miami, it’s an al fresco extension of Vela, the lobby restaurant of the ultra-modern hotel and residences. Vela Sky is a good spot to grab a simple cocktail and a few bar bites after work or before a night out.

The menu’s got flavorful classics like chicken wings in tamarind sauce, fried yuca wedges, chips and guac and a saucy BLT, as well as a few other more interesting options like fried halloumi strips and ahi tuna in gochujang red chili paste. Drinks are refreshing and familiar: mojitos, margaritas, bellinis and Pimm’s cups. For dessert, ask about their seasonal milkshake, which can also be topped off with a bit of booze.