10 ways to celebrate Earth Day in Miami

Surrounded by coral reefs, national parks and beautiful beaches, Miami is abundant in coastal beauty. But with boundless natural resources comes great responsibility. This Earth Day, do your part to help preserve Miami for years to come by checking out these fun, eco-focused events.

1 Hotel and Homes South Beach: “There’s Only 1”

The nature-inspired hotel has a full weekend of free events planned. Plant an herb garden, learn about dune restoration on a curated Citi Bike ride (Sat at 10am), dine on locally grown, sustainable dishes at Chef Matthew Kenney's Plnthouse (Sat 1–4pm) and take a take sunset yoga class on the terrace (Sat at 6pm). Through Sun.

Miami Seaquarium

Head over to Miami’s foremost authority on all things marine life and participate in events like the Biology by the Bay lecture/happy hour, Beneath the Waves Film Festival, Lionfish Derby and a beach cleanup. Plus, Miami Seaquarium will offer 50 percent off admission on Earth Day when you purchase tickets online using the promo code “earthday.” Through Sun.

The Miami Beach EDITION: Earth Day at Tropicale

The EDITION has made a lot of waves in environmental sustainability. In addition to cutting out plastic water bottles and recycling their soap and shampoos through organization Clean the World, the hotel is hosting a fundraiser at poolside restaurant Tropicale to benefit the Surfrider Foundation Miami Chapter. Participate in a beach cleanup, check out pop-ups from Gee Beauty, Maiyet and Raw Elements and dance the night away with DJs Goldcap, Eli Light and Courtney Scott. Sat 5–11pm; $30.

The Wynwood Yard

Build a terrarium, create art out of recycled items and participate in garden-to-table cooking demos at the Wynwood Yard’s Earth Day celebration. Listen to local folk musician Keith Johns while you meet a variety of conservation organizations and shop local eco-friendly products. Sat noon–5pm.

The Standard Spa, Miami Beach: Earth Day dinner

For this third annual fund-raiser, the Standard has partnered with environmental group Miami Waterkeeper for a four-course dinner to benefit the organization. Lido Bayside Grill’s chef Mark Zeitouni has a prepared a lavish menu that features dishes such as snapper crudo, flatbreads and a variety of desserts. Sat 7­–10pm; $125.

Concrete Beach Brewery: Earth Night 2017

The Wynwood brewery has also partnered with the Surfrider Foundation Miami Chapter to raise funds for its Long Live the Beach campaign. Catch a screening of one of Surfrider’s movies in the Social Hall while enjoying chef Oscar Hernandez Jr.’s Cajun-Creole cuisine and Concrete Beach brews. Sat 7–10pm.

EPIC Hotel: Reduce & Juice

Perhaps the easiest way to do your part this Saturday is by taking advantage of the EPIC Hotel's sweet deal. Take an UBER to its poolside restaurant, Area 31, and receive a free juice-based cocktail from the bar just for reducing your carbon footprint. Redeem this deal by showing your UBER POOL receipt when you order.

Pinecrest Gardens: Earth Day Festival

Head down to Pinecrest Gardens for their free annual festival. This family-friendly event will have food demos, planting activities, an eco fashion show, crafts and free yoga courtesy of Lululemon (BYO mat). Sun noon–4pm.

Manna Life Food: One Year Anniversary Earth Day Celebration

Manna Life Food is throwing an Earth Day celebration in honor of its first year in business. Bring your friends and snack on plant-based bites while sipping cold-pressed juices and chilling to DJ Ella Romand’s electronic beats. Sat 11am–2pm. RSVP required.

Zoo Miami: Party for the Planet

The two-day event will include educational programming, special animal feedings and a performance by the Florida Youth Orchestra. Get in for free by donating a cell phone to their ECO-CELL recycling program, which helps save gorillas. Colton, the mineral used in cell phones, is extracted from the Congo, where most endangered lowland gorillas live. Sat, Sun 10am–4pm.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.