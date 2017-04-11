12 awesome Easter brunches you need to check out

Brunch is as much a part of the Easter celebration as pastel-colored eggs and bunnies. In Miami, your options run the gamut from traditional to straight up wild—we’re talking beachside parties and egg hunts for adults. To help you decide, we’ve narrowed down the choices to these 12 awesome brunches worth checking out on Easter Sunday.

Nikki Beach Miami

Don’t sleep in on Sunday or you’ll be channeling the White Rabbit—running late for a very important date, Nikki Beach’s Wonderland-themed Mad Tea Party. The adults-only brunch promises a whimsical afternoon of oversize desserts, a Bloody Mary bar, food stations and the opportunity to hunt for eggs filled with prizes like free cocktails and group brunches. 11am–4pm; $49.95.

Bagatelle

Hop over to Bagatelle for some daytime dancing and selfie-snapping with the Easter bunny. Listen to DJ-spun beats and indulge in French fare, like the decadent gnocchi a la Parisienne topped with black truffle sauce or buttermilk pancakes with candied walnuts and caramelized bananas. Noon–6pm; a la carte.

Bird & Bone

Do it up southern-style at Bird & Bone’s outdoor patio. In addition to the restaurant’s usual continental spread, you’ll find specialty items such as fire-roasted clams and Chef Hales’s popular hot chicken and waffles. For the kids: an egg hunt and appearances by some very cute—and real!—bunnies. 11am–3pm; a la carte.

Izzy’s Fish & Oyster

Izzy’s is dubbing its Easter brunch a shellebration, and for good reason—the South Beach restaurant is doling out specials such as key lime-marinated shrimp rolls and smoked salmon. Pair the holiday menu with bottomless mimosas, Bloody Marys and rosé for an extra $20. 11am–4pm; a la carte, children under 12 free.

db Bistro Moderne

The French bistro only hosts brunch twice a year, making this Easter celebration one not to be missed. As part of its three-course menu, diners can choose to indulge in a mushroom omelette, eggs in a nest, crab cakes and steak frites. An unlimited champagne or Bloody Mary option is available for an additional $35. 11am–3 pm; $50, children under 12 $35.

The Bazaar by José Andrés

If it’s tapas you crave, head to Bazaar in Miami Beach for brunch. In addition to serving a buffet-style spread of small plates, appetizers and desserts, diners receive the choice of one a la carte entrée, including items like the SLS eggs benedicto topped with hollandaise air (!) or pillowy olive oil pancakes. Unlimited mimosas are just an extra $15 per person. 11am–3 pm; $65, children under 12 $25.

Olla

Instead of serving Easter’s traditional lamb and ham dishes, chef Scott Linquist is whipping up a Mexican brunch buffet—expect chilaquiles and the hangover-curing menudo, among other dishes. There’s also an egg hunt for the grownups, featuring prizes like free margaritas, shots of mescal and unlimited chips and salsa for a year. 11:30am–4pm; a la carte.

Area 31

A grand seafood spread awaits at Area 31, where executive chef Wolfgang Birk has crafted a buffet-style brunch that features made-to-order breakfast dishes, a raw bar and grilled meat stations. Noon–4pm; $75, $30 children 5–12, children under 4 free.

Dragonfly Izakaya and Fish Market

For brunch that’s decidedly more lunch, head to Dragonfly in Doral, where $27 gets you a three-course meal and a complimentary mimosa. Customize your courses and choose from dishes like chicken karaage, Japanese fried chicken and waffles and pork buns. 11:30am–3pm.

Glass & Vine

Coconut Grove’s Glass and Vine is introducing several new menu items for Easter brunch, including coquito french toast with coconut milk, cinnamon and vanilla-maple syrup and a broccoli cheeseburger. Snag a table outside and enjoy the bird’s-eye view of Peacock Park while you eat. 10am–3:30pm; a la carte.

The Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill

Wynwood biergarten the Butcher Shop is offering a themed brunch special on Easter: roasted leg of lamb served alongside couscous, a green salad and grilled pita. Make it even more festive with unlimited Blood Igors (like a Mary but with a kick, thanks to a secret house-made spice) mimosas or sangria for an extra $20. 11am–4pm; a la carte.

RUST Wynwood

Now here is an egg-celent Easter brunch for both kids and parents: while parents dine on savory dishes such as provoleta benedicta (eggs Benedict over tomato-stuffed provolone cheese—yum!), children can hunt for eggs in the restaurant’s patio. For dessert, RUST is serving a crowd-pleasing Peeps-inspired treat. 10am; a la carte.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.