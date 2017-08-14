17 things you’ll find inside every Miamian’s bag

Live in Kendall but work in South Beach? Trekking from MiMo to Coral Gables for a meeting? We feel you—and we also know that living in a sprawling city like Miami requires carrying a bag that doubles as a survival pack. Peek inside the purse, messenger bag or tote of any scrappy Miamian and you’re likely to find the following:

1. Dry shampoo.

2. Double-sided tape. Wardrobe malfunctions are a 24/7 concern.

3. A mini curling iron or straightener that plugs into your car. Bye, frizz!

4. Blotting sheets. Gotta keep that afternoon forehead oil slick in check.

5. Tums. Cafecito + croquetas = bomba.

6. Socks. You never know when you’ll be bumped from the waitlist on ClassPass.

7. Parking ticket(s).

8. Valet stubs. Because Miami.

9. Flip flops. Any distance over two blocks requires a change of shoes.

10. Estampilla. Your mom/abuela make you keep a prayer card in your wallet.

11. Happy hour tokens... Collected over too many nights drinking at Blackbird and Mac’s Club Deuce.

12. College ID. You’ll try for student discounts as long as you can get away with it.

13. Headphones.

14. Condoms. You know, just in case.

15. Extra cafecito cups... saved from this morning’s colada.

16. Matchbooks. You grabbed a fist-full the last time you were at Sweet Liberty and Employees Only.

17. Body spray. Whether it’s Axe, body splash or perfume, you’re likely carrying something to keep you from stinking in this Miami heat.

