20 beautiful photos from Dîner en Blanc Miami that will give you major FOMO

By Virginia Gil Posted: Monday March 13 2017, 10:00am

This weekend, Herald Plaza turned into one giant outdoor picnic for the third annual Dîner en Blanc. The fancy soirée—attended by nearly 2,000 people dressed in full white regalia—was part of a global pop-up event series that happens at secret locations around the world. Miami's beautiful waterfront dinner party at the former site of the Miami Herald headquarters featured music by DJ YSL, a live salsa band and flowing wine.

What impressed us more than the breathtaking views of downtown Miami and Biscayne Bay were the elaborate tablescapes, which were quite the feat considering guests are required to bring everything—from tables and decorations to food and cutlery. Naturally, everyone thoroughly documented their grand efforts on social media and gave those of us who didn't attend a serious case of FOMO. Here are a few of the prettiest shots snapped and shared on Instagram.

 

A post shared by @dappa_vernacular on

 

A post shared by ALWAYS The Topic! (@alwaysttod) on

 

A post shared by @only_alexandra on

 

A post shared by Jose Estefan (@joseestwitt) on

 

A post shared by Jose Estefan (@joseestwitt) on

 

A post shared by Coral Conway (@coralconway) on

 

A post shared by Jose Estefan (@joseestwitt) on

 

A post shared by Jose Estefan (@joseestwitt) on

 

A post shared by Kisoon (@kissibabi) on

 

A post shared by Debbie Hairstyles (@debbiehairstyles) on

 

A post shared by Cristian Perez (@cristianperez305) on

 

A post shared by Kat (@mskitkat_30253) on

 

A post shared by ImSoPhilly💋 (@sunkissed215) on

 

A post shared by Cristian Perez (@cristianperez305) on

 

A post shared by Mika (@_matika) on

 

Staff writer
By Virginia Gil 116 Posts

Virginia is the editor of Time Out Miami. As a born-and-bred Miami girl, her cravings for croquetas are discerning and her hair is impermeable to humidity. Follow her on Twitter at @virginwrites.

