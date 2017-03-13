20 beautiful photos from Dîner en Blanc Miami that will give you major FOMO

This weekend, Herald Plaza turned into one giant outdoor picnic for the third annual Dîner en Blanc. The fancy soirée—attended by nearly 2,000 people dressed in full white regalia—was part of a global pop-up event series that happens at secret locations around the world. Miami's beautiful waterfront dinner party at the former site of the Miami Herald headquarters featured music by DJ YSL, a live salsa band and flowing wine.

What impressed us more than the breathtaking views of downtown Miami and Biscayne Bay were the elaborate tablescapes, which were quite the feat considering guests are required to bring everything—from tables and decorations to food and cutlery. Naturally, everyone thoroughly documented their grand efforts on social media and gave those of us who didn't attend a serious case of FOMO. Here are a few of the prettiest shots snapped and shared on Instagram.

