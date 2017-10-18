33 Kitchen to shutter this month, offering a special $33 menu until closing day

Coconut Grove’s beloved (and only) Peruvian restaurant, 33 Kitchen, is closing this month after two years in business. Known for its Asian-influenced, Latin American fare and playfully decorated space (there’s a bicycle hanging on the wall and mason jars with tea lights adorning the dining room), 33 Kitchen was the first joint restaurant-project for longtime chef Sebastian Fernandez and his wife and business partner, Leslie Ames, who owns Miami’s Golden Bar boutiques.

But it before it shutters permanently on Sunday, October 29, the restaurant is treating locals to one last deal. Stop by for lunch or dinner and take advantage of a $33 send-off special, which includes a choice of appetizer, entrée and a glass of wine. Reservations are encouraged but not required to participate in the prix-fixe meal.

Fortunately, it’s not all sad news for the couple. Fernandez and Ames are taking time off to prepare for their next venture in Little Havana, Leslie. The two-part concept, featuring wood-fired pizzas and Peruvian food, is set to open fall 2018.

