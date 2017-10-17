A free virtual reality arcade is coming to the A+E District this weekend

In case you forgot, we’re living in the future. And while flying cars and aliens still might be some years away, we are very much in the thick of a virtual reality boom.

It’s starting to trickle into nightlife too. This past weekend, III Points had its very own virtual reality VIP section (naturally referred to as the VRP section). And this upcoming weekend, another VR party is happening at Canvas (90 NE 17th Street), a condo building owned by the A+E District.

The party, happening Saturday, October 21, is being billed as a virtual reality arcade. Taking place on the Canvas patio from 8–11pm, the arcade will feature four different VR games provided by local Wynwood VR company, LoftVR. Games will include a title called Space Pirate Trainer—which is basically what it sounds like—and an immersive ocean simulator called TheBlu, among others. There will be music too—provided by the talented DJ and Klangbox founder Patrick Walsh as well as cocktails courtesy of the traveling bar Mac’s Pubs.



The party is free. All you have to do for a guaranteed spot is RSVP via eventbrite.com and prepare to meet your future robot overlords.

